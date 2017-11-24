Angelina Jolie Weight Loss: Is Brad Pitt’s Ex Endangering Health With Shockingly Scary New Diet?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt seem to have gone on the so-called “divorce diet,” with Jolie and Pitt both looking noticeably slimmer since their split. But while Brad appears to have lost some weight and then maintained it, fans have been commenting on how Angelina looks thinner than ever. One report claims that the reason is Jolie’s shockingly dangerous alleged new diet, which has the potential to destroy her health.

Angelina Jolie Diet: Cigarettes, Coffee, Cheese, And Wine?

An insider told OK magazine about the rumored concern regarding Angelina’s health. As reported by Gossip Cop, the source insisted that Jolie is living on a dangerous diet of wine, cheese, and coffee, adding to the health risks by allegedly smoking cigarettes. In addition, the insider hinted that Angelina is using the cigarettes to reduce her appetite, thereby boosting her weight loss.

“She starts smoking and drinking coffee before the kids are awake, and that suppresses her appetite.”

However, the source also emphasized that Jolie is careful to hide her smoking habit from her children. So that Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt don’t follow their mother’s lead, Angelina reportedly smokes only late at night as well as in the morning.

Angelina Jolie “Skin And Bones”

The insider claimed that Jolie now smokes a pack of cigarettes every day. And when Angelina does eat, the source said that Jolie limits her meals to French cheeses and expensive wine.

“She says the good stuff doesn’t give her a hangover,” added the insider about Angelina’s alleged wine intake.

“Her routine is so unhealthy, it’s no wonder she’s skin and bones!”

However, this isn’t the first report about Angelina following an unusual diet. As the Inquisitr reported, Jolie has been described as endangering her health with a diet of just a few hundred calories a day. That report claimed that Angelina’s diet consists of only hot water with lemon, grapefruit, and strawberries.

But whether it’s a diet of wine and cheese or fruit and water, along with coffee and cigarettes, Gossip Cop expressed doubt that anyone could live on such a nutritionally inadequate diet. Angelina was seen eating a huge turkey leg at a Renaissance Fair this year and licking up an ice cream cone in Los Angeles recently.

Angelina Jolie NOT On "Dangerous Diet," Despite Report https://t.co/dLEcCgjoL1 — Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) November 24, 2017

A source close to Jolie said that the allegations about her wine and cheese diet are “false.” Previously inaccurate stories have alleged that Angelina has an eating disorder, has been hospitalized, and weighs only 78 pounds, according to Gossip Cop.

Angelina Jolie Sparks Skinny-Shaming With Ice Cream Scene

Although Gossip Cop pointed to Jolie’s public consumption of an ice cream cone as evidence that she’s not on a dangerous weight loss diet, some of her followers aren’t convinced. Just Jared described Angelina eating her sweet treat in Los Angeles recently.

The 42-year-old mom of six visited Baskin-Robbins for a cone that she ate while shopping. Jolie was accompanied by an assistant who carried her shopping bag when she exited the store with her ice cream. But her fans weren’t convinced that the ice cream meant that Angelina is reversing her weight loss.

“That cone was her meal for the day.”

One commentator insisted that it was a “mini” version of a cone rather than an adult-sized ice cream treat. Several expressed concern about Jolie’s thin figure.

“She really is a skeleton (just look at her skinny legs and so on); the clothes hang off her,” wrote another observer.

Some fans compared Angelina’s body size in the past to her current figure, commenting on the rumors that she is smoking cigarettes.

“Angelina used to be pretty. She didn’t do herself a favor with starving herself, smoking etc.,” wrote one concerned commentator.

