‘Grand Theft Auto’ Black Friday Sale: 40% Discount, GTA$1.25M Bonus Via Rockstar’s Thanksgiving Weekend Sale

Rockstar Games is giving away big discounts to gamers starting this Black Friday. The developer is slashing 40 percent off the regular prices of select titles, including bestseller Grand Theft Auto 5.

In a blog post, Rockstar announced that it will be giving a 40 percent discount on most of the games in its portfolio. The discounted titles include the hugely popular GTA 5, which the company touts as the all-time best-selling video game in the U.S., according to VG247.

In fact, it appears that only two titles are not included in the 40 percent discount offered by Rockstar. The recent PS4, Switch, and Xbox One remaster of LA Noire isn’t on sale since the game was released only recently. In addition, preorders for the upcoming action-adventure game Red Dead Redemption 2 are also excluded from the price discount.

But for gamers who already purchased the games, they can still take advantage of Rockstar’s annual Warehouse Thanksgiving Weekend sale. The event, which starts on November 24 and lasts until November 27, will also drop 40 percent off the prices of all gear and collectibles available in the Rockstar store, including the latest Summer Collection of Rockstar logo tees as well as all items in the Grand Theft Auto V Collection.

But for those few souls who do not yet possess a copy of GTA 5, Rockstar is sweetening the deal even further by offering a deal that is just too enticing to resist. Purchasing the title during the Weekend Sale will entitle one to a cool GTA$1.25M bonus, a sum that should surely help kickstart one’s career in GTA Online.

But for those already knee-deep in the game’s criminal underworld, you can still benefit from Rockstar’s Weekend Sale. The developer is offering a 25 percent discount on Megalodon Shark Cash Cards and a 20 percent discount on Whale Shark Cash Cards to help players boost their Maze Bank account balance.

Grand Theft Auto 5 is now considered a major cash cow for Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games. Since the title was launched back in 2013, the game has been a commercial success, having sold a staggering 85 million units.

Based on the combined physical and digital sales of the game across all platforms, Take-Two announced GTA 5 is the all-time best-selling title in the U.S. The title’s success is a major contributor to the company’s marked net revenue increase to $443.6 million, compared to $420.2 million year-on-year.

[Feature Image by Rockstar Games]