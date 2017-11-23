‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton And Adam Levine Reportedly ‘Sick Of The Grind And Long Hours’

The Voice has already confirmed that mainstay coaches Blake Shelton and Adam Levine will be returning to the show for Season 14 in 2018, but could they be out for Season 15? Though it’s pretty undeniable that the twosome both love their roles on the NBC show having been coaches for the past six years, they’re allegedly both starting to grow a little tired of their gruelling schedules.

According to a reports, both Adam and Blake have recently made it known that after 13 consecutive seasons they’re starting to get a little “frustrated” when it comes the show’s restrictive schedule – but that doesn’t mean they’re necessarily going anywhere.

“They both enjoy the job but also get sick of the grind and long hours of the show in the early stages of the show with the blind auditions,” a source told Hollywood Life this week, but noted that their “frustration” isn’t enough for either of them to throw in the towel and quit the talent search just yet.

According to the site’s The Voice insider, when everything gets a little too much for them, “they then cash the check they get… and all things work itself out.”

The source claimed that both Adam and Blake make such good money from appearing on the show that it’s pretty unlikely they’re planning to quit anytime soon.

Producers are supposedly so desperate to keep both of them on the series that they’d be willing to pay them even more money to get them to stick around if they ever do decide to throw in the towel.

“If there was any sense of them leaving, the show would pay them more to keep them around,” claimed the source.

NBC has never officially confirmed how much Levine and Shelton make from their roles as coaches, though Cheat Sheet is claiming that both have made upwards of $13 million from their association with the talent search.

Reports that Adam and Blake will probably stick around at least a little longer come amid a whole lot of speculation that the two may be leaving the show after Season 14 next year.

TMZ reported back in March that Adam had supposedly told producers that he only wants to do one season a year going forward, likely to spend more time with his family as his wife Behati Prinsloo confirmed in September that she’s expecting their second child.

But despite those claims, Levine has also admitted that he can’t imagine his life without The Voice now after appearing on the series alongside Shelton since it first began in 2011.

“It is a family, the show. It feels like such a tight-knit thing at this point. I don’t know what I’d do without it,” Adam said on The Today Show earlier this year, adding that not sitting alongside Blake again for another season “seems bizarre” to him.

“It’s a permanent fixture in your life,” Adam continued of his love for finding talent and building his team. “I can’t see my life without The Voice.”

The Voice Season 13 airs on NBC Monday and Tuesday nights. Season 14, with Kelly Clarkson and Alicia Keys joining Blake Shelton and Adam Levine, is set to debut in spring 2018.

