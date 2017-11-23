Jared Kushner Set For An Unhappy Thanksgiving As Mueller Investigation Circles Trump Family [Report]

As America sits down to enjoy its collective Thanksgiving turkey President Donald Trump’s son-in-law may have a different bird on his mind. Reports are suggesting that the Mueller investigation, into allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, is circling the Trump family, and Jared Kushner is in its sights. Kushner may be feeling that the Mueller investigation team is like a cloud of vultures preparing to pick over the bones of his fledgling political career.

According to Vanity Fair, the Mueller investigation is considering whether Kushner obstructed justice over his role in the firing of former FBI Director James Comey. Mueller is reportedly also seeking details from witnesses to Kushner’s contacts with foreign leaders, including four Russians, during the presidential transition period. Those contacts included Kushner’s controversial involvement in a motion on Israeli settlement in disputed territories, passed by the United Nations before President Trump took office.

As reported by CNBC, the FBI Director serves at the pleasure of the president. President Trump was within his rights to dismiss Comey for any reason, or for no reason at all. In effect, this means that the Mueller investigation would have to prove that Comey was fired with the express intention of obstructing his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. The problem for President Trump and Jared Kushner is that Trump told the media, the day after Comey’s firing, that Comey was fired “because of the Russia thing.”

With the Mueller investigation focused on Jared Kushner’s business dealings in Russia and the Ukraine, as well as his contacts with Russian officials during the election campaign, Kushner is firmly in the spotlight. At times like this Kushner undoubtedly needs President Trump’s unwavering support, but it seems that Trump’s support may be lacking. Business Insider reports that Trump wants Kushner, and his daughter, Ivanka Trump out of Washington.

It is claimed that President Trump is pushing Kushner and Ivanka to return to New York to avoid the negative media coverage they are receiving as a result of the Mueller investigation. President Trump is also reportedly becoming frustrated with Kushner’s political advice.

As reported by Newsweek, former Democratic National Committee Chair Howard Dean has already predicted that Kushner will be indicted for “money laundering.” Dean was speaking after the “Paradise Papers” revealed Kushner’s business dealings with Russia and the Ukraine, including Russian tech magnate Yuri Milner’s investment of nearly $1 million dollars into Kushner’s tech startup, Cadre, in 2015.

Kushner’s business dealings with Paul Manafort, who has already been indicted by the Mueller investigation, will be under the Department of Justice’s microscope. Some of the charges against Manafort include money laundering. If those allegations relate to dealings between Kushner and Russia, then Kushner is sure to face indictment by Mueller.

It all adds up to an unhappy and worrying Thanksgiving for Kushner, and for the wider Trump family.

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]