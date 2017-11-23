‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Tessa Makes Shocking Confession, Mariah-Tessa Hookup After Devon Breakup?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers state that following her heroic exploits on behalf of her little sister Crystal (Morgan Obenreder), Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) faces challenges that affect her music career as well as her personal life. Her future with Noah (Robert Adamson) and plans to launch a career as a professional musician run into problems.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Tessa receives an unexpected visit and a shocker follows, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry. The visitor could be her little sister, Crystal, but this is uncertain. However, bringing back Crystal could provide the opportunity to develop the character further after fans first met her as the young woman who was held captive by Zack’s (Ryan Ashton) sex-trafficking ring. She might also offer Tessa companionship after she appeared to have ditched lovelorn Mariah (Camryn Grimes).

A conversation with Crystal would offer the opportunity for Tessa to reveal her true feelings about Mariah and talk frankly about her relationship with Noah. Young and the Restless spoilers from CBS tease that Tessa will make a confession.

However, it is possible that Tessa’s visitor is not Crystal but another resident of Genoa City — Sharon (Sharon Case), for instance. Sharon is aware of the feelings of attraction between Tessa and Mariah, after having spoken with Mariah in the past. So she might want to ask Tessa questions to gain the big picture of the situation.

Young and the Restless spoilers from Soap Central hint that Devon (Bryton James) and Mariah are ready to break up. A Mariah-Devon split could mean that Y&R writers think that the time is ripe for Mariah and Tessa’s long-anticipated hookup. Y&R appears to be approaching the issue of Mariah and Tessa’s same-sex relationship cautiously due to the strong objections expressed by some viewers who don’t want to see it on their favorite show, at least not between Mariah and Tessa.

Tessa and Mariah’s relationship seemed to have hit the rocks when Tessa moved in with Noah. Mariah was heartbroken and tried to convince Tessa not to leave, but Tessa ignored her and left. Although Tessa has so far sent mixed signals to lovelorn Mariah, it seems clear that she really cares about Mariah but is afraid to act on her feelings.

However, some fans insist it is time for Tessa to end her relationship with Noah and give her relationship with Mariah a chance. Tessa would do well to break up with Noah once she acknowledges that her heart is with Mariah and that she does not have a future with him. Noah has suffered heartbreaks in the past, thus, it would be cruel to string him along until he has fallen deeply in love before dumping him for Mariah.

