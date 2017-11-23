Tori Roloff caused hearts to pause earlier this week with one of her Instagram stories. The Little People, Big World star shared an ultrasound image of her abdomen, triggering pregnancy talk.

The reality television personality is known to keep LPBW followers updated about developments in Roloff family. So, when she took to Instagram earlier this week to share a story with ultrasound images in it, her followers assumed she was pregnant. Many apparently asked her about it, despite the seemingly small odds of a pregnancy at this time; Tori gave birth to Jackson Roloff in May and has revealed she is actively breastfeeding, according to In Touch Weekly.

Below is the image from her Instagram story (not accessible at the moment) that triggered pregnancy talk. It was taken exactly a year ago when Tori Roloff and her husband Zach announced she was pregnant. The 26-year-old has been documenting son Jackson’s journey since his birth and has not missed sharing a moment in his timeline, including his conception. The “misleading” image can also be found among Tori’s Instagram posts.

In her Instagram story, she sought to mark and celebrate the moment the couple shared the announcement with the world. Many, however, assumed it was a fresh pregnancy announcement, despite the roloff-in-law clearly captioning it.

Guess what… ???????? Zach and I are SO excited to FINALLY tell you guys the news! Thank you so much already for the love and support we have received! This is going to be one fun adventure! #ZandTpartyofthree A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Nov 21, 2016 at 7:07am PST

“Ah. I can’t believe it’s been a year since we announced baby j!” Tori Roloff captioned the above image in her IG story.

Little People, Big World followers have been hearing about Tori’s speculated pregnancy for a while now, with rumor mills claiming the baggy clothes she has been photographed in are hints of a bun in the oven. After her latest Instagram story added more fuel to the fire, Tori quashed those rumors with an addition to her stories.

Whoa guys…not preggo. That was our announcement for Jackson one year ago. Slow down.

Baby Jackson’s arrival was featured in the last season of Little People, Big World in June. The next season, set to air on TLC early next year, is likely to recap the birth while featuring milestones that Zach and Tori Roloff’s growing family has crossed since Jackson’s birth. In a recent Instagram post to mark her baby’s introduction to solid food, Tori emotionally shared her thoughts about his growth.

Her post on the motherly bond she shares with her son had Tori Roloff’s followers echoing her thoughts, with many also lauding Audrey Roloff for sharing her motherhood journey with them.

[Featured Image by Ekaterina Iatcenko/Shutterstock]