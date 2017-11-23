Tori Roloff caused hearts to pause earlier this week with one of her Instagram stories. The Little People, Big World star shared an ultrasound image of her abdomen, triggering pregnancy talk.
The reality television personality is known to keep LPBW followers updated about developments in Roloff family. So, when she took to Instagram earlier this week to share a story with ultrasound images in it, her followers assumed she was pregnant. Many apparently asked her about it, despite the seemingly small odds of a pregnancy at this time; Tori gave birth to Jackson Roloff in May and has revealed she is actively breastfeeding, according to In Touch Weekly.
Below is the image from her Instagram story (not accessible at the moment) that triggered pregnancy talk. It was taken exactly a year ago when Tori Roloff and her husband Zach announced she was pregnant. The 26-year-old has been documenting son Jackson’s journey since his birth and has not missed sharing a moment in his timeline, including his conception. The “misleading” image can also be found among Tori’s Instagram posts.
In her Instagram story, she sought to mark and celebrate the moment the couple shared the announcement with the world. Many, however, assumed it was a fresh pregnancy announcement, despite the roloff-in-law clearly captioning it.
“Ah. I can’t believe it’s been a year since we announced baby j!” Tori Roloff captioned the above image in her IG story.
Little People, Big World followers have been hearing about Tori’s speculated pregnancy for a while now, with rumor mills claiming the baggy clothes she has been photographed in are hints of a bun in the oven. After her latest Instagram story added more fuel to the fire, Tori quashed those rumors with an addition to her stories.
Whoa guys…not preggo. That was our announcement for Jackson one year ago. Slow down.
Baby Jackson’s arrival was featured in the last season of Little People, Big World in June. The next season, set to air on TLC early next year, is likely to recap the birth while featuring milestones that Zach and Tori Roloff’s growing family has crossed since Jackson’s birth. In a recent Instagram post to mark her baby’s introduction to solid food, Tori emotionally shared her thoughts about his growth.
I’m feeling just a little sentimental tonight… after breastfeeding for the last 6 months we introduced solid food to Jackson tonight. Although we’re still doin our thing it felt like the first time I have to let go of my baby a little. We worked so hard to get where we are with BFing and I’m proud of the two of us but it was a glimpse into baby J already becoming more independent. Before i know it he’ll be in college right? It all goes by so quickly. The other day I looked up the meaning of Jackson and it is this: God has been gracious; has shown favor. Are you kidding me? That’s exactly what I feel every time J looks at me with those beautiful blue eyes. i never knew one person can make you love so much. He makes me love God more, and Zach more, and myself more. i just pray this boy knows the love he exudes and that he shares it with the world always. ???? okay done being all sappy. ???? #zandtpartyofthree #babyjroloff
Her post on the motherly bond she shares with her son had Tori Roloff’s followers echoing her thoughts, with many also lauding Audrey Roloff for sharing her motherhood journey with them.
[Featured Image by Ekaterina Iatcenko/Shutterstock]