Celebrity Deaths In November 2017: David Cassidy, Jana Novotna, Malcolm Young Among Those Gone Too Soon

The pop music world is united in sorrow after the death of pop idol, and former Partridge Family star David Cassidy. As reported by the Huffington Post, David Cassidy passed away from organ failure on Tuesday, November 21. Cassidy was 67-years-old and had been suffering from the effects of alcohol abuse throughout his career. Cassidy shot to stardom as a member of The Partridge Family, a 1970’s musical comedy TV show. However, it was Cassidy’s work as a solo artist that turned him into a genuine pop star and teen idol.

As Cassidy toured the world he was met by thousands of screaming teenage girls wherever he went. So great was the hullabaloo around Cassidy that the adoration he received from his young fans was compared with “Beatlemania.” Cassidy’s impact on the pop world was immense but his impact on the world of music was overshadowed by the death of AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young.

Malcolm and Angus Young formed AC/DC in Sydney, Australia in 1974. Malcolm Young was widely recognized as a talented songwriter and one of the greatest rhythm guitar players of his generation. Young had been suffering from dementia and passed away on November 18. In the past Young had suffered from lung cancer and heart problems. As reported by the Independent, Young leaves a huge musical legacy. AC/DC was one of the biggest selling rock acts in history, their Back In Black album is the biggest selling album by a band in history.

If Malcolm Young created a huge splash in the music world, rapper Lil Peep barely made a ripple before passing, reportedly of a drugs overdose at just 21-years-old. As reported by the Guardian, Lil Peep was a fast-rising rap star from New York. Lil Peep was on tour in Arizona when he passed away on November 16. Police who attended the incident on Lil Peep’s tour bus said that there was evidence of a drugs overdose and no sign of foul play.

Away from the world of music, the acting world has also had reason to mourn a number of celebrity deaths this November. British comedy actors Keith Barron and Rodney Bewes both passed away this month. Barron was most famous for his role in sitcom Duty Free in the 1980s. Barron died aged 83, after a short illness on November 15.

Rodney Bewes made his name in Whatever Happened To The Likely Lads?, one of the most popular sitcoms ever made by the BBC. Bewes was 79-years-old when he passed away on November 21, less than a week before his 80th birthday.

Tennis star Jana Novotna passed away on November 19, after a battle with cancer. As reported by the BBC, Novotna won 17 Grand Slam titles during her career and was a three-time Olympic medalist. Novotna created one of the most iconic moments in tennis history when she collapsed in tears into the arms of the Duchess of Kent after losing the final of the Wimbledon championship in 1993.

