Duggar Family Update: Derick Dillard’s New Tweet Sparks Religious Outrage

Derick Dillard isn’t one to mince his words, nor back down from preaching his beliefs. The Duggar son-in-law earned another wave of backlash after he went on Twitter to state that Christians are “persecuted” all over the world.

“Christianity is the most persecuted religion in the world,” Derick wrote in his latest controversial tweet.

“Christians, let’s pray for our persecuted brothers and sisters around the world. Pray that they would put on the whole armor of God, to withstand attacks of the enemy and fight with the sword, that is the Word of God.”

As Duggar fans know, Derick Dillard shares the Duggar family’s evangelical Christian beliefs. The family, led by Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, follows a Bible-based approach in their lifestyle and adheres to a strict set of rules. However, Derick’s statement is seen by other people who don’t share the religion as “ignorant” and a form of religious discrimination.

“Did you really just say that?” replied one critic in disbelief.

“Christianity is not the most persecuted religion in the world. It might be in other countries (but not in the US). You are so ignorant about other religions/beliefs and different communities, including the LGBYQ+ community,” wrote another.

While the former Counting On star has a lot of following among conservative Christians, not all fans of the show share his family’s staunch beliefs. And naturally, Derick’s statement caused a violent outrage among netizens.

Derick Dillard’s latest tweet comes shortly after TLC fired him from Counting On, where he has appeared with his wife Jill and other Duggar siblings for six seasons. The network has decided to let him go following his rants against I Am Jazz star Jazz Jennings and the LGBT community.

In August, Derick called out TLC for producing I Am Jazz, which follows the life of the 16-year-old transgender Jazz Jennings. He remarked that “transgender is a myth,” which many took as a blatant form of bullying. Early this month, Derick once again touched on the issue by tweeting that he “pities” Jazz for being used to propagate the transgender agenda. This led to TLC’s decision to cut ties with Derick once and for all.

“We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future,” the network stated in its official announcement.

Many critics of the Duggar family views Derick’s latest statement about Christians being persecuted as a personal reflection of his current situation. The former reality star and missionary may be looking at his being sacked from Counting On as a form of persecution due to his religious beliefs. Currently, Derick is raising financial support through an online fundraising site for his work as a youth minister in his local church.

Meanwhile, Jill Duggar has not made a statement regarding her future on Counting On, which has just wrapped up its sixth season in October. Although TLC made no mention of her in their statement, it is unclear how Jill will appear without her husband should the show be renewed for another season.

