Apple’s New iPhone SE 2 Is Coming This 2018 And Its Specs Will Blow Your Mind

A second-generation of Apple’s iPhone SE is reported to be released in March 2018. It is also rumored that the new iPhone is currently being assembled by the manufacturing company, Wistron, in Bangalore, India.

Apple is giving the thumbs up with regard to the manufacturing of the new iPhone SE 2 due to the company’s objective of reaching and targeting both the low-end and high-end market.

The features of the phone are rumored to include an A10 Fusion processor which can be found on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models. The switch from an A9 chip to an A10 chip will display a speed boost. The battery capacity is reported to upgrade to 1,700 milliamp-hour. Storage options include 32GB and 128GB, and also 2GB of RAM. The concept is based on the specs of iPhone X squeezed into a four-inch phone while retaining the rear dual-camera feature. The phone’s camera features include a 12-megapixel rear camera sensor and a 5-megapixel front camera.

Although some reports claim that the phone is quite unlikely to possess any of the distinguishing features of the iPhone 8 or X, several reports claim that its concept is based on the design implementation of the latest iPhone models. Some fear that due to the fusion of the features of iPhone X with those of the original iPhone SE, the price might increase significantly and lean towards the high-end market.

The iPhone SE 2’s target market includes Southeast Asian countries like India and Indonesia. Its cost is reportedly estimated to be $450 which despite claims that the cost will be significantly higher than that of the first-generation iPhone SE, proves otherwise if true. Although the iPhone SE is perceived to be the budget version of the iPhone models, this is certainly untrue as SE stands for Special Edition. The C model of the iPhone is supposedly the budget version.

The first ever iPhone to be assembled in India was the iPhone SE. Apple’s partner, Wistron, was also the company responsible for its assembly. Thus, it is no surprise that the second generation will follow the footsteps of the original special edition iPhone.

Apple is yet to officially announce the new iPhone SE 2. Stay tuned for further updates on the phone specifics.

