Serena Williams Flashes Wedding Ring From Alexis Ohanian, Showcases Baby Olympia’s Fashion Sense In New Photo

With less than a week having passed since her marriage to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian Sr., tennis superstar Serena Williams showed off her new wedding ring in her daughter Alexis Olympia’s latest Instagram photo. The image also features baby Olympia showing off some fashion sense despite not even being three-months-old, wearing a leopard print dress as she rests on her mother’s lap.

As noted by People, the photo was posted on Wednesday on the Instagram account Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian created for their infant daughter Olympia. The photo gave baby Olympia’s followers a glimpse of her mother’s wedding ring, which complemented the large emerald cut diamond engagement ring she had previously been wearing. Williams’ new wedding ring appears to be an eternity band with a teardrop concave creating a halo-like effect around the engagement ring’s center stone, as well as three pear-cut stones to top things off.

Aside from Serena Williams’ wedding ring, the photo also included Olympia Ohanian on her mother’s lap, making a face for the camera as Williams held her by the legs. Her parents also captioned the Instagram post to make it appear as if baby Olympia was actually commenting on her stylistic preferences, noting that “Daddy knows how much I love leopard print.” This Instagram photo came one day after a pair of posts that featured Olympia being held by her grandmother, Oracene Price, on the day of her parents’ wedding.

Daddy knows how much I love leopard print. A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Nov 22, 2017 at 7:12am PST

Since Alexis Ohanian Sr. and Serena Williams’ wedding in New Orleans on November 16, the couple has been active on social media, posting snapshots of their life together as newlyweds, and also sharing photos of baby Olympia on her Instagram account. And while there is no doubt that it’s Olympia Ohanian posing in those social media photos, there was some controversy regarding her mother’s recent Gatorade commercial, which many had assumed featured Olympia in her first-ever ad spot.

According to a report from E! News, Olympia Ohanian was not able to appear in Serena Williams’ Gatorade ad, as she had fallen under the weather at the time the commercial was supposed to be shot. This forced the sports drink maker to use a body double in lieu of baby Olympia, although Gatorade said in a statement that the “sentiment [of the ad] remains the same,” even with another infant taking Olympia’s place.

Despite the controversy, the picture showing Serena Williams’ wedding ring as she held baby Olympia will likely be followed by many more social media photos featuring mother and daughter, as Serena and Alexis Sr. continue updating their daughter’s account with new images on a regular basis.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]