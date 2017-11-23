Bella Hadid: The Weeknd Showers Her With Flowers After Victoria’s Secret Show — Dating Again?

Bella Hadid seems to be back on good terms with her on-off boyfriend, The Weeknd.

From the way things are looking to fans, the twosome is dating again, following their one year apart from one another.

According to Hollywood Life, Bella had been looking forward to walking on the runway for Victoria’s Secret annual fashion show for months.

The extravagant event, which took place last night, had the supermodel feeling extremely nervous because she knows the pressure of walking for such a respected fashion brand, but nevertheless, she was beyond excited.

After having spoken to her sister, Gigi, on the phone, Bella Hadid prepared to hit the runway and noted it as one of her favorite moments of her career.

But things seemed to have gotten better for the 21-year-old, who found herself being showered with a bouquet of flowers from The Weeknd, attached with a note that stressed amazing Bella is in his eyes.

Bella found it adorable that her supposed boyfriend made the effort in sending her a small gift following a successful night walking the runway for Victoria’s Secret, which ultimately became the icing on the cake for the stunning beauty.

Just over a week ago, Bella Hadid was alleged to have spent the evening with The Weeknd, who quietly left her Manhattan apartment, but not without being spotted by photographers.

???????????? A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Oct 30, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

The photos instantly went viral and it seemed to have confirmed that the duo is seeing one another again.

The Weeknd’s supposed reconciliation with Bella Hadid comes just weeks after Selena Gomez had decided to give love another try with on-off boyfriend, Justin Bieber, whom she is said to be happier with now that they have both matured.

Bella Hadid has remained quiet about her supposed reunion with her former flame, but given the supposed fact that they are back in contact and that he had just recently visited her apartment, it would seem that they are, at the very least, back in contact.

i'll remember you in the blue skies???????? A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Nov 8, 2017 at 8:42pm PST

It goes without saying that the “Secrets” singer still carries feelings for Bella Hadid and could definitely see himself reuniting with the model, a source shared last week.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]