Selena Gomez Texas Family Thanksgiving: Justin Bieber Banned From Attending?

Selena Gomez is spending Thanksgiving with her family in Texas, but has Justin Bieber been banned from attending the festive event?

Sources tell Hollywood Life that the singer flew out to her hometown following her work obligations in New York the day prior.

Selena Gomez has had a hectic schedule preparing for her American Music Awards performance, actually hitting the stage on Sunday, and getting straight on the plane for an event concerning awareness to those suffering from lupus.

It’s been a tough week for Selena, but she’s finally said to be relaxing with her loved ones by her side — with one person clearly missing: Justin Bieber.

It’s unclear whether or not Bieber will make the trip out to Texas to be by Selena Gomez’s side, but recent reports claimed that there was definitely a chance the singer would show up for Thanksgiving dinner because he almost feels like he’s obliged to.

With all the history he has behind him, having reconciled with Selena Gomez wasn’t said to have been something that her family was very fond of.

Gomez’s family hasn’t met the kinder and supposedly humble Justin, who has been dedicating his time to his church and his religion just yet.

Blindly I am following, break down these walls and come on in A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 17, 2017 at 11:30am PST

Earlier this month, Hollywood Life was the same outlet who said that Thanksgiving in Texas would be the best opportunity to let the Biebs show Selena Gomez’s family just how committed he is to make their relationship work this time around.

It’s already being rumored that the couple is looking for a house together in Los Angeles, having shared an incredible bond since reuniting last month.

The twosome have kept their relationship off the radar for as much as they could, but as photos continue to surface on the internet, it’s getting harder to hide the fact that Justin and Selena Gomez are head over heels in love with one another again.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 19, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

So far, there’s no actual report confirming that Justin has even been invited to Selena’s Thanksgiving dinner with her family, so fans will have to wait and see whether he shows up or not.

Justin has remained absolutely silent on rumors he could be attending the dinner with Selena’s friends and relatives.

[Featured Image by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images]