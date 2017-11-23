‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Galen Gering On Emotional Grenade, ‘Rope’ Breakup, Hope Leaves Rafe Devastated

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of November 27 reveal “Rope” will be over. Due to a series of events, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) decides to end the relationship with Rafe Hernandez. In an interview, actor Galen Gering discussed the storyline. He teased that Hope’s decision will leave him devastated and with a broken heart.

Even though there were rumors that Rafe steals Hope’s job, that is not what happens. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Rafe’s promotion comes as a surprise. It happens when he is actually defending Hope to Abe Carver (James Reynolds). Angry that the commissioner refused to obey his orders to fire JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss), the mayor terminates her position. That is how Rafe ends up with her job.

However, it is not permanent. Rafe only takes the commissioner position until Abe gets over his rage at Hope refusing to comply with the mayor’s demands.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Hope won’t see it as an accident. Her perspective is that the detective swooped in behind her back and took the job from her. Galen Gering explained the circumstances in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest.

“Rafe tries to step in on her behalf. Abe’s not really having it and he says, ‘I want you to be commissioner.’ So then Hope’s like, ‘Wait, so let me get this straight. You went to go to bat for me, and then you end up taking my job? Thanks.’ That’s obviously her perspective, and his is somewhat different in that, yes, he did take her position, but he’s only going to take it temporarily until Abe calms down.”

Galen Gering reveals more Days Of Our Lives spoilers that deal with the “Rope” breakup. Rafe and Hope have a small argument that turns into something bigger. Suddenly, a lot of hidden issues come to the surface. For example, Rafe is uncertain why his fiancee won’t set a wedding date. That conversation turns into Rafe accusing Hope of wishing he was more like Bo Brady (formerly Peter Reckell).

“I feel like Rafe just sort of throws it out there like an emotional grenade to see where it lands.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Rafe is stunned by what happens next. She agrees with him, but she really doesn’t feel that way. She is just caught up in the moment, according to Galen Gering. It is a miscommunication and Rafe hears Hope’s words, but doesn’t understand what she is saying. Hope actually didn’t mean anything negative by her statement. Unfortunately, tempers continue to flare and the two split up.

“This is a woman he loves dearly and wants nothing more than to be wed and wants her to be happy and wants to help her get through this awful time that she’s obviously dealing with. He’s hurt and troubled.It’s a pretty sad time for him.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Rafe runs into his ex, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney). The two talk about their problems. Rafe explains what happened with Hope, and Sami discusses her latest fight with Will Horton (Chandler Massey). Then, the two end up sleeping together.

To find out if “Rope” reconciles or if Rafe and Hope stay apart, keep watching Days Of Our Lives on NBC.

[Featured Image by Chris Haston/NBC]