Kylie Jenner Complains About Baby Weight Gain Amid Pregnancy, Refuses To Come Out Of Hiding

Kylie Jenner is refusing to leave her home in Calabasas because she reportedly hates how much weight she’s gained since the news broke that the reality star is expecting a baby girl.

After the revelation back in September, Kylie Jenner has kept a very low profile, having refused to confirm or deny reports ever since.

And though her baby bump has continued to grow, the 20-year-old has shown little to no interest in letting fans into her private life as she gears up to become a mother in February.

Sources are now telling Radar Online that Kylie Jenner absolutely hates how she has bloated over the past couple of weeks.

Her cravings have definitely gotten the better of her, and while every new mother is supposed to be enjoying their time being pregnant, Kylie Jenner absolutely hates it because she can’t fit into her favorite designer outfits anymore.

She’s depressed and constantly crying, an insider claims, adding that she has already told her family and friends that she’s not doing anything that will require her to leave her home because she wouldn’t want to be caught with her fuller figure.

Kylie Jenner is completely distraught by the appearance of her body and has never felt so low in her life, the source tells the publication, stressing that things couldn’t be worse for the TV star, who has made a career for herself all through her looks.

There’s no chance that photographers will get a glimpse of Kylie Jenner until she has managed to lose a certain amount of weight that makes her feel confident again, the insider continues to share.

This would evidently mean that Kylie Jenner won’t be seen for at least another six months, depending on how quickly she manages to lose the weight following the birth of her baby in February.

The source evidently hints that Kylie Jenner will also not be featured in Keeping Up With the Kardashians because of her weight gain.

Kris Jenner has also remained quiet about the chances of her daughter making any future appearances on the show until she’s comfortable enough to be on camera again.

