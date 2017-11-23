‘Rick And Morty’ Season 4: Thanksgiving-Themed Video Will Make You Cry

Rick and Morty Season 4 is set to premiere sometime in the future, but the creators of the world-famous show love to tease their viewers by sharing mini-clips. Earlier today, the creators uploaded a Thanksgiving-themed video, showing the backstory of Mr. Poopybutthole.

Mr. Poopybutthole was not introduced until Rick and Morty Season 2, but he quickly became a fan favorite. Although there’s not much known about the top-wearing, short-clad character, other than Rick trusts him for some apparent reason and considers him his best friend.

As fans remember, Mr. Poopybutthole was shot by Beth and then he left the Smith household. But as the final post-credit scene of Season 3 rolled out, he saw to be in perfectly good health and shape. During the post-credit scene, he apologizes for not appearing in Season 3, but it was revealed that he has gotten married and now has a wife and a son. At the end, he reveals that Rick and Morty Season 4 will be “a long wait.”

The attached video, “The Poop in My Pants,” starts with Smith family’s having a laugh at their dining table while Rick stands there and glares them with all the grimness in the world. The shot then turns to Mr. Poopybutthole — who is sitting on his own sofa and watching the episode of Rick and Marty. He then picks up a photo album, showing his first day at the school and how he and his wife actually met.

A little longer than two minutes, the clip shared by Adult Swim is indeed filled with an emotional ride as after introducing Mr. Poopybuttholes’ childhood crush, it follows their college graduation, civil unrest, and their wedding. However, their life takes a tragic turn when the couple moves in together as Mr. Poopybuttholes’ long-time companion cat passes away. But their life becomes exciting again when we see the birth of Baby Poopybutthole. At the end of the clip, Mr. Poopybutthole sets down his photo album on the sofa to join his family — without using the cane, which he was using since he was shot by Beth, for dinner.

Brother from another…? H/t: @glwills1126 A post shared by Rick and Morty on Adult Swim (@rickandmorty) on Nov 10, 2017 at 9:47am PST

Where There Any Easter Eggs In The New Video Of Rick And Morty?

If one looks closely at Mr. Poopybutthole’s scorecard, one can see My Federation Rewards ticket, which places Mr. Poopybutthole in Earth C-137 — the main home reality of both Rick and Marty.

Other Easter eggs reveal that Mr. Poopbutthole was actually present in many episodes of Rick and Morty Season 3, but in a different reality.

He'll be back before you know it. #pray4poopybutthole A post shared by Rick and Morty on Adult Swim (@rickandmorty) on Oct 16, 2015 at 1:44pm PDT

The pregnancy picture of Mrs. Poopybutthole show the word “congquakulations,” signed by Summer, which shows that Mr. Poopybutthole actually remained in touch with Summer.

The video is surely an emotional ride for all Rick and Morty fans, but it does not reveal when Rick and Morty Season 4 will premiere. As of this writing, there’s no news about the Rick and Morty Season 4 trailer either.

