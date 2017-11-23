‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Victoria Konefal On Being The New Ciara Brady, Plus How ‘DOOL’ Helped Her Mom

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of November 27 reveal the new Ciara Brady debuts. The actress chosen to take over Vivian Jovanni’s role is Victoria Konefal. In an interview, she discussed the audition, finding out she got the part, and how the soap opera helped her mom many years ago.

Speaking with Soap Opera Digest, Victoria Konefal will first be seen in Salem on December 1. While waiting for the new Ciara Brady to appear, the character left town for the summer. It came after Ciara became upset with Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis). When Konefal takes over the role next week, she will discover that her long-time friend, and crush, was shot by JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss).

This is Victoria’s first big break and she is excited that she was chosen to be the new Ciara Brady on Days Of Our Lives. Spoilers reveal that the actress was called back by the casting director several times. Considering that Vivian Jovanni didn’t work out long-term, they wanted to be sure they chose the right actress. Konefal explained that after two months, she was notified that she got the part.

“…the casting director brought me in about four or five times before I went in for testing. Then I tested and then I tested again. So, after two months of that, I finally got the role.”

Victoria Konefal admitted that she was nervous because she never tested for anything before. She also saw a lot of people with amazing talent walking around, which added to her nerves. However, once the testing was over, she relaxed a little bit. When she found out she got the part, she was actually on her way to work.

“I was on my way to my waiting job in North Hollywood, and I got a call from my agent and they’re like, ‘Guess who the new Ciara Brady is going to be on Days Of Our Lives? And I was like, ‘Who?’ And they were like, ‘You!'”

Victoria also revealed in the interview how Days Of Our Lives helped her mother. Back when she arrived in the United States from Poland, Konefal’s mom didn’t know English. She learned the language by watching DOOL. She watched the soap every single day for three years until she learned English. When the actress told her mother about her new gig, she was ecstatic. In fact, her mom’s favorite characters were Bo Brady (formerly Peter Reckell) and Hope. Now, years later, her daughter is portraying their youngest child, Ciara Brady.

Meet the newest member of the #DAYS family, @victoriakonefal! Stay tuned… ???? #DayofDAYS A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Nov 11, 2017 at 5:09pm PST

Congratulations to Victoria Konefal on being the new Ciara Brady on Days Of Our Lives.

[Featured Image by Eugene Powers/Shutterstock.com]