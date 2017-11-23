‘One Piece’ Chapter 886 Spoilers: Rayleigh’s Flashback Hints Luffy’s Victory Over Katakuri, Bege Kills Oven!

One Piece Chapter 886 is yet to be released but spoilers are already surfacing the web. The upcoming chapter will be featuring Sanji Vinsmoke, Charlotte Pudding, and Charlotte Chiffon finding a way to deliver the most delicious wedding cake to Big Mom. It will also give a major update on the ongoing fight between Monkey D. Luffy and Charlotte Katakuri.

Sanji & Co. Set To Deliver Wedding Cake To Big Mom

In the previous chapter of One Piece, Sanji, Chiffon, and Pudding already finished making the wedding cake. They are heading to the port to deliver the cake to Big Mom and stop her tantrums. However, their group faced Charlotte Oven, the fourth son of Big Mom. Oven let Pudding pass but captured Chiffon for betraying their family.

Chiffon’s father, Pound, came into the scene to rescue his daughter. Sanji, who is wearing a disguise, grabbed Chiffon and helped her escape. Unfortunately, Oven still managed to catch up with Chiffon. Oven was also informed that Capone Bege, the captain of Tank Pirates and Chiffon’s husband, is heading to Cacao Island and is being chased by their army.

When Bege reached their location, Oven used Chiffon as a hostage to force him to dock at the port and surrender. Bege has no choice but to follow Oven’s command. However, Oven has no idea that the Tank Pirates captain is planning to do something unexpected. To everyone’s surprise, Bege shot Big Mom’s son. Despite taking down a strong enemy, it remains questionable how they will manage to escape with Big Mom’s army surrounding the sea.

'One Piece' chapter 886 release date news, spoilers: Gear 4 not enough to defeat Katakuri? Sanji tries to stop Big … – ChristianToday https://t.co/2975nLyAH2 pic.twitter.com/LsyJYzjbL3 — One Piece News (@OnePieceNews2) November 22, 2017

Luffy Finding Way To Defeat Katakuri

One Piece Chapter 886 will also feature Monkey D. Luffy, who is currently preparing to fight Charlotte Katakuri again. With the help of Charlotte Brulee, he jumps from town to town and the Mirror World. In their previous battle, Luffy suffered a massive defeat despite using Gear 4th. As of now, he must have realized that he needs to learn a new technique or improve his Haki to defeat the sweet commander.

The upcoming chapter of One Piece will show a flashback of Rayleigh, saying that Haki’s potential can only be released in an extreme battle. Fighting stronger enemies is the most efficient way of improving someone’s Haki. Luffy is thinking if he can also see the future like Katakuri. The Strawhat Pirates captain vowed to beat the enemy at full power.

One Piece fans may have noticed the similarity of the upcoming chapter with how Luffy defeated Donquixote Doflamingo, one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea. Rayleigh’s flashback could be a major hint on Luffy’s nearing victory over Katakuri. To completely defeat the enemy, Luffy will need to unleash Gear 5th or learn Awakening.

One Piece Chapter 886 will be officially released on November 27th and will be available on Mangastream and other manga websites.

[Featured Image by NMH.illusion/Flickr/Cropped and Resized/CC BY 2.0]