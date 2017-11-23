‘Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Cane Fears the Worst as Baby Sam’s Health Takes A Hit, Will He Make It?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard) will worry about his newborn son during the week of November 27. Cane will get bad news about his son, and it will turn his life upside down. Cane won’t know how to handle the situation. Lily Ashby (Christel Khalil) will offer Cane moral support. Cane fears the worst as the doctors tell him not to expect his son to make it.

According to Soap Central, Cane gets bad news about Sam next week. It isn’t uncommon for premature babies to suffer setbacks in the first few months. Young and the Restless spoiler state that Sam’s health crisis could take his life.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Cane gets a call from the NICU doctor who tells him that Sam has patent ductus arteriosus. The condition is a heart condition that many preemies get due to their under-developed heart. The doctor reveals that the medicines that were helping this condition are no longer helping his son. They warn him to prepare for the worst.

Cane rushes to the hospital to spend time with his son. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Lily follows him to the hospital. Cane appreciates her concern, but he assures her that he can handle Sam. It’s clear that Lily cares for Cane’s son and she wants to be there for her estranged husband.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Lily felt conflicted when she learned that Cane had moved on. Cane tells her that he’s doing very well. Cane is working at Chancellor Industries, and it’s going very well. He adds that he spends all his free time with his newborn child. Lily cannot help but feel conflicted. She starts to wonder if filing for divorce was a bad idea.

When Lily hears that Sam is having health problems, she decides support Cane by sitting with him in the waiting room. Young and the Restless spoilers state that she wants him to lean on her for support. She makes sure he knows that she really cares about his child. It sounds like if baby Sam pulls through, Cane and Lily may raise him as their child. There’s nothing Cane and Lily can do other than wait for news that Sam’s medicine kicked in and his condition is stable.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Monty Brinton/CBS Images]