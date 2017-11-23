You got to give Melania Trump credit for being glam, no matter the occasion. First Lady Trump decked the halls and trimmed the White House tree wearing a designer label coat indoors. Melania ushered in the Christmas season and shared several pictures of her looking jolly and ready to spread holiday joy.

As the holiday lyrics go, “I’m dreaming of a white Christmas.” However, as one person quipped, Melania Trump must have thought it was snowing in the White House when she wore her coat inside while decorating for the festive season.

The Slovenian-born former model and mother of one received the annual White House Christmas tree on Monday, according to Daily Mail. Since 1889, during President Benjamin Harrison’s term in office, a tree has been the centerpiece of the holiday. Then, the tree was trimmed with toys, candles, and other trinkets for the grandkids, as there was no established protocol for state celebrations at the time, according to the WH History site.

Melania assumed the responsibility of receiving the White House Christmas tree that Michelle Obama enjoyed for eight years of her husband’s presidency. Mrs. Trump looked at ease with the time-honored tradition. She later took to Twitter and informed her followers that her holiday decorations were in full swing.

And not surprisingly, as many point out, Melania Trump had her best foot forward in the fashion department. The first lady chose two designers for her wardrobe: Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren. With her Victoria Beckham’s boots, the ensemble retailed for several thousand dollars.

Preparations are underway to celebrate the holidays at the @WhiteHouse! pic.twitter.com/N5qZ1NP8ez — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 22, 2017

Mrs. Trump showed her fondest appreciation for the tree and pledged to do her level best at trimming it with holiday cheer. She and her son, Barron Trump, 11, got to work on decorating the enormous tree and others in the first family’s residence.

Readers couldn’t help how prim and proper Melania Trump looked in the pictures she posted on her social media account. As she trimmed a tree and gushed over the gingerbread replica of the White House, Melania did so wearing a coat.

Melania Trump has made her mark in fashion. Despite the mixed responses — praise at times, mockery on occasion — the first lady is watched closely for what she does and whom she wears. Now, Melania and her family are settling in at their Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida as part of the Thanksgiving holiday.

First lady Melania Trump got into the Christmas spirit when the official White House tree arrived. Melania began decorating her new house as well as a mini White House made out of gingerbread pic.twitter.com/2TWycgkaoe — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 22, 2017

[Featured Image by AP Photo/Virginia Mayo]