There is much to look forward to in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, from the adorable Porgs of Ahch-To to the possible rematch between Rey and Kylo Ren. However, there is little doubt that people are eager to finally learn more about the mysterious Supreme Leader Snoke, who is set to play a larger role in Episode VIII. Unfortunately, it looks like the First Order leader has every intention to keep manipulating Kylo to do his bidding in the sequel.

So how exactly will Supreme Leader Snoke convince Kylo Ren to continue being his head henchman in Star Wars 8? Andy Serkis hinted at what his character has planned for General Leia Organa’s son in Episode VIII, and Snoke already has the best candidate to help him with the manipulation.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Andy Serkis has confirmed that Supreme Leader Snoke is disappointed with Kylo Ren, who was unexpectedly defeated by the inexperienced Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The actor revealed that his character’s “anger towards Kylo Ren is intensified because [Snoke] can’t bear weakness in others.” However, the villain already has a method to make Kylo work harder and therefore become a more effective member of the First Order.

“Part of the manipulation is goading [Kylo Ren] with Hux and playing them off against each other.”

There is little doubt that there is some tension between Kylo Ren and General Hux in The Force Awakens. Fans noted that the two appeared to dislike each other but they still manage to work around their differences around Supreme Leader Snoke. However, there is a possibility that Kylo and Hux will ultimately go up against each other in Star Wars 8.

There have been speculations that General Hux plans to get rid of Kylo Ren because he believes the former Ben Solo might be a liability. Some believe that Domhnall Gleeson’s character will attempt to convince Supreme Leader Snoke to abandon Kylo in favor of a more powerful student. This could lead to Snoke sending out an order to bring in Rey in Star Wars 8.

Find out if Supreme Leader Snoke will continue to mentor Kylo Ren when Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.

