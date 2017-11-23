NBA Rumors: Should 76ers Go After LeBron James In 2018 Free Agency?

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James will be one of the most controversial free agents in the summer of 2018. Though James has not made an official statement, multiple signs are pointing out that he will be leaving Cleveland for the second time. Since the offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers emerged as the top free agency destination of James.

However, his agent Rich Paul made it clear that LeBron James will prioritize winning in his decision next summer. Still, this won’t stop NBA fans from linking him to teams who are still in the middle of a rebuilding process. Andrew Sharp of Sports Illustrated cited one of his readers named Matt suggesting James will be signing with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2018.

“According to an unnamed source that I just made up, LeBron is definitely going to sign with Philadelphia next year… They immediately become the best team in the East, LeBron gets to spend a few years leveling up this Philly roster and blitzing through the Eastern Conference playoffs on a team that can keep his minutes low and will improve each season. You could even make it a trade and flip Fultz and Okafor to Cleveland in some kind of reverse-Wiggins deal to make it more palatable for Ohio.”

Though it’s just a fan theory, the idea of James signing with the Sixers is not impossible, especially if they establish an impressive performance this season. The Sixers are currently trying to create cap space, hoping that they can bring max-level players to the negotiation table next offseason. With their promising roster and ability to offer a max contract, it will not be a surprise if James takes his talent to the City of Brotherly Love.

LeBron James' agent, Rich Paul, says winning will matter most in free agency https://t.co/tXvwKcKBpT pic.twitter.com/9Xo55i5KBw — WKYC Channel 3 News (@wkyc) November 16, 2017

As most people think, the Sixers are only a “LeBron James” away from becoming a legitimate title contender. Acquiring a superstar like James will strengthen their chance of beating any powerhouse teams in the league, even the Golden State Warriors. The combination of James, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Robert Covington, and J.J. Redick will undeniably form one of the best starting lineups in the league.

The projected Sixers’ starting five will give opposing teams a headache on both ends of the floor. LeBron James could also serve as a mentor for Ben Simmons, who is considered as his best comparison in terms of physique and basketball IQ. However, for Sharp, the LeBron-to-Sixers shouldn’t happen.

Despite the benefits the Sixers will get from signing him, Sharp entered the possibility that James could do more harm than good in the long run. He compared James’ upcoming free agency to Michael Jordan when he signed with the Washington Wizards. Sharp believes James’ presence could slow down the development of the Sixers’ young core.

As of now, it’s too early to predict where LeBron James will sign in the summer of 2018. James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are currently focused on reclaiming the NBA championship title while the Philadelphia Sixers aim to end their five-year playoff drought.

