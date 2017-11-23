Bella Hadid Unhappy Over The Weeknd’s Dinner With Katy Perry — Cancels Reunion Plans?

Bella Hadid is said to have reacted to the recent news that her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd, had enjoyed dinner with Katy Perry recently.

The supermodel, who flew out to China last week to partake in this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, was said to have learned about her former lover’s get-together with Katy earlier this week, and from what’s been gathered, she wasn’t too bothered.

As previously reported, it was just over a week ago when The Weeknd had shown up to Bella Hadid’s New York apartment, hinting at signs that they could potentially be getting back together.

What’s clear is that Bella Hadid and her on-off boyfriend are certainly not feuding anymore — they are on good terms following his split from Selena Gomez, so there’s definitely a chance she may consider the idea of a reunion.

With that said, sources tell Hollywood Life that upon hearing about The Weeknd’s dinner with Perry, Bella Hadid behaved very neutral — she didn’t make much about it because she believes that it was just an innocent meeting.

When she questioned the pop star about it, he stressed that they were having nothing more than a friendly get-together and Bella Hadid truly believes that.

She’s not jumping to conclusions by any means, even though several media outlets have speculated whether the “Secrets” hitmaker was attempting to make moves on Katy considering that she’s single.

Apparently, that’s not the case. The Weeknd and Katy Perry are nothing more than good friends, so when Bella Hadid learned about their dinner together, she didn’t worry about the chances that they were going to hook up or even get together for what would transpire into a relationship.

It seems that Bella definitely has plans to stay in contact with her ex-boyfriend, in the hopes that they can eventually get back to being a couple, but for right now, the model has nothing but her career on her mind.

Shady ???? @MaxMara #MaxMaraEyewear #ad A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Nov 11, 2017 at 1:39pm PST

If anything, they will definitely continue to remain close friends, but the encounter with Perry definitely didn’t worry Bella Hadid.

The model is said to be talking to The Weeknd on a regular basis again.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]