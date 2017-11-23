Khloe Kardashian Desperate To Announce ‘KUWTK’ Pregnancy — What’s Stopping Her Baby Bump Revelation?

Khloe Kardashian is said to be eager to announce her pregnancy news, it’s been reported.

News of the reality star expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson was first made known back in September, but neither Khloe or a representative gave a comment about the story at the time.

Sources close to Us Weekly, however, have stressed for the last couple of weeks that Khloe Kardashian is definitely pregnant but has decided to stay away from social media for the official announcement.

It’s unclear why Khloe has opted not to share the news with fans right away, considering that the family is well known to document their personal lives on their reality show and on Instagram, where they accumulate close to 500 million followers combined.

Whatever her reasons for not sharing the news right away has it now seem as if Khloe Kardashian can’t contain the excitement any longer.

Now that her baby bump is really starting to show, not even wearing loose clothing can cover up the pregnancy belly, evidently making it harder for the TV personality to keep it under wraps from photographers.

Khloe Kardashian would rather announce the news herself than to have a photographer snap a photo of her displaying her baby bump.

Us Weekly claims that the pregnancy announcement is coming very soon — it’s unclear how Khloe will share the news, but the options are currently limitless.

FBF to one of my favorite days with all of my favorite people… my surprise party ???? man, everyone was sooooo good at keeping that secret! Hrush, Jen and Tristan were so calm, cool and collected during glam ???? I need to watch you sneaks lol That was such an epic night! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 17, 2017 at 7:02am PST

Some sources claim that it’ll be through a magazine in which Khloe could pose nude for, while others say it’ll be made known in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Khloe Kardashian will certainly be making the news about her pregnancy very soon, the insider stresses, but remains quiet on what Kylie Jenner’s current plans are regarding her own situation.

Kylie, who has shied away from cameras since the news of her pregnancy was also announced in September, has had little to no interest in sharing the announcement with the world — and most likely won’t want to anytime soon.

KKW fragrance is out now Kkwfragrance.com A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 15, 2017 at 6:20pm PST

From what’s been gathered, Khloe Kardashian will give birth to a baby boy around February, and neither the TV star nor boyfriend Tristan Thomspon can contain their excitement.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]