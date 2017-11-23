WWE Rumors: Tag Team Break Up Teased On ‘SmackDown Live,’ Feud On The Way

If the latest WWE rumors prove correct, one of the SmackDown Live tag teams is headed for a feud. Over the past few weeks, fans have seen the tag team division pretty much controlled by WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and former champs New Day. There have been other teams on the blue brand, but none have come close to the level of the other two teams. Just this past Tuesday, fans saw the newly-created team called The Bludgeon Brothers make their debut and their first “victims” were The Hype Bros.

The Bludgeon Brothers picked up the big win in their debut and it led to what appears to be turmoil for The Hype Bros. On Wednesday, a Sportskeeda report indicated that the team of Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder seems to be closer to splitting up. There was a video shown on WWE’s Twitter (below) after their loss which involved Ryder and Rawley pushing and shoving each other. The tag partners also throw around the blame for their latest loss and yell at the camera crew a bit as well for the segment. This seems to indicate that there’s trouble for the team which once seemed like top contenders for the tag team titles on their roster until Zack Ryder became injured.

The team known as The Hype Bros started up back in NXT in 2015 but carried over to SmackDown Live once Mojo Rawley was drafted in the WWE Draft. They won a No. 1 contender match for the tag team titles, but during the battle royal match, Zack Ryder was hit by a leg injury which sidelined him for months. That left Rawley as a solo competitor for a while until Ryder was able to return. During Ryder’s hiatus, Rawley achieved individual success by winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at April’s WrestleMania 33.

The big win for Rawley seemed to indicate he may go off on his own solo journey but once Ryder was back, it seemed The Hype Bros were back on the same page again. This latest video from WWE certainly seems to show otherwise and it wouldn’t be surprising if the duo has an in-ring spat coming up soon in an episode of SmackDown Live.

If that’s the case, WWE may be setting up some Zack Ryder vs. Mojo Rawley matches for the future, so those could potentially be on the next SmackDown Live pay-per-view pre-shows for fans to see.

[Featured Image by WWE]