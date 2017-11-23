Selena Gomez Shocked The Weeknd Enjoyed Dinner With Katy Perry — Jealous Of Ex-Boyfriend?

Selena Gomez shared her confusion upon hearing about The Weeknd’s recent get-together with Katy Perry in Los Angeles.

The duo is said to have enjoyed a meal together in Hollywood just a few days ago, and from what’s been said, Selena Gomez seemed the pairing rather strange, to say the least.

According to Hollywood Life, Selena had no knowledge that The Weeknd and Katy were close enough for them to be heading out to dinner together, and the rumor being that the pop stars are dating is definitely not helping.

Upon hearing about their get-together, Selena Gomez was said to have been very surprised to hear that her former flame was having dinner with Perry, but she tries to refrain herself from checking on what her exes are up to.

Gomez remains doubtful that The Weeknd could potentially be hooking up with Katy and considers the pairing nothing more than an innocent night out with what appears to be a good friend to the “Secrets” hitmaker.

Whatever the case may be, Selena Gomez doesn’t want to involve herself in her ex-boyfriend’s situation as she’s now said to be happily in love with Justin Bieber again.

She doesn’t care that deeply about Katy heading to dinner with her former flame, but it just seemed confusing for her since she wasn’t aware of the supposed fact that they were such good friends.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez is said to be enjoying her time with Justin so much that she’s reportedly been considering the idea of purchasing a home with the “Believe” star in the forthcoming months.

The duo is truly committed to one another this time around and doesn’t see themselves splitting up again in the future.

With how serious they are taking the romance, Selena Gomez and Justin see no reason why they shouldn’t move in together — they’ve matured enough to know how to handle situations when things get tough in their relationship.

As for Selena Gomez’s relationship with The Weeknd, it’s believed that the two have remained on friendly terms and will continue to support each other in their own endeavors.

Selena Gomez has yet to respond to the latest rumor.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]