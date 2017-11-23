Jennifer Hudson Ditches ‘The Voice’ Diva Behavior After David Otunga Split

Jennifer Hudson has stripped herself of the recent diva antics she is said to have shown on the set of The Voice in the midst of dealing with her split from David Otunga, it has been revealed.

According to Radar Online, during a recent taping of the talent show, Jennifer Hudson was a completely new person — she didn’t throw any fits or tantrums about anything, which the crew members seemed really pleased with.

Of course, her supposed change in attitude only came about because of the endless problems she’s dealing with in her personal life.

From splitting with David to filing a restraining order against him, and not to forget the allegations that she reportedly cheated on the wrestling fanatic, Jennifer Hudson hasn’t had the best couple of weeks, that’s for sure.

The stress and humiliation of it all have definitely humbled Jennifer on set and everyone has taken notice because they reportedly have never this particular side of the singer when she’s working with her mentors and the rest of the crew.

Hudson appeared rather emotional and quiet when she headed back on the set of The Voice, but her approach was very friendly, which has made the people around her realize just how much she has been affected by the spit from Otunga.

Sources say she’s somewhat embarrassed by the stories that have been printed about her, particularly allegations that she had been cheating on her fiancé for a while, which Jennifer Hudson has yet to comment on.

God always got somebody when others just won't do ! My long time buddy @cmuzic A post shared by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Nov 11, 2017 at 9:09pm PST

The process of going through such a devastating and heartbreaking time has seemingly made Jennifer Hudson realize how important it is to always be humble and respectful to others.

Though she has allegedly been difficult to work with ever since joining the show, all of the crew members are actively helping Jennifer Hudson stay strong as they support her fully on the show to deliver her absolute best when the cameras are rolling.

I hope yal enjoying the show ! @nbcthevoice A post shared by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Nov 14, 2017 at 6:55pm PST

Jennifer Hudson hadn’t just changed up her attitude during a recent taping, she had also started showing up on time and never appeared in her dressing room a minute late.

The insider adds, however, that Jennifer Hudson hasn’t been in the mood to stay back with the other mentors — she’s in her own bubble right now, but everyone is supporting her.

[Featured Image by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images]