Gwen Stefani Reveals What Blake Shelton Is Getting For Christmas, Channels The Sixties In ‘Fallon’ Performance

Blake Shelton is one lucky lad as Gwen Stefani is getting the country music star something huge for Christmas. Stefani was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday when she revealed her Christmas gift for her boyfriend of two years.

Gwen had a funny answer to Jimmy Fallon when the talk show host asked her if she had thought of what she’s going to get Blake for Christmas. Gwen said she already has an idea though she had a little difficult figuring out the best Christmas present for Blake because of his size. According to Stefani, the 6-foot, 4-inch Shelton is too huge for her house and furniture.

“He’s really hard to buy for,” Stefani said. “He already has the wildebeests. I was gonna get him that. I think that because he doesn’t fit in any of my furniture at my house, he’s too big.”

The 48-year-old mother of three also said that Shelton loves to spend time in his ranch but his work and career keeps Blake away from Oklahoma.

“He loves to just be on his ranch, that’s his favorite thing to do,” Stefani said.

These are the main reasons why Gwen decided to get Blake his own couch for Christmas so the “hottest cowboy ever” and “sexiest man alive” can be more comfortable while staying in Stefani’s Los Angeles home, People reported.

Performing on @fallontonight!! ❤️ Tune in on @nbc #YouMakeItFeelLikeChristmas A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 21, 2017 at 6:59pm PST

Gwen said she’ll put the couch outside her home so Blake could do the things he likes to do back in Oklahoma, such as build fires and sit around with a beer in his hand. Fallon then whipped out a copy of the 2017 Sexiest Man Alive issue of People, which showed Blake sitting on a La-Z-Boy chair, beer in hand, by the side of a pool instead of a bonfire.

Gwen jokingly said that Blake could keep the chair in Oklahoma.

“Were not gonna do La-Z-Boy in our house,” Gwen said. “He can keep that one in Oklahoma.”

Gwen Stefani was on The Tonight Show to promote her new Christmas album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas. Gwen explained that she got her inspiration for her Christmas album from the holiday songs she used to listen to when she was younger. Stefani said she enjoyed those by Cher, Donny and Marie Osmond, and Phil Spector, who did A Christmas Gift For You.

@nbc #gwenstefanichristmasspecial dec 12 ????gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 22, 2017 at 4:21pm PST

The No Doubt singer also performed a 60s inspired number, Rolling Stone noted. Stefani sang “Under the Christmas Lights” with some doo-wop melody courtesy of the Roots.

All the songs from You Make It Feel Like Christmas will be featured on NBC’s holiday special on December 12.

