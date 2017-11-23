Melissa Schuman Pictures: Pop Singer Finds Viral Attention After Allegations Of Rape Against Nick Carter

Melissa Schuman was once famous for her stint in the pop group Dream, but now the 33-year-old is getting national attention after accusing Backstreet Boy Nick Carter of raping her more than a decade ago.

The former teen pop idol had written about her experience with Carter on her personal blog, explaining that Carter found her attractive and reached out to set up a date through their respective representatives. Schuman explained that she had a boyfriend, but still called Carter out of respect to her record label.

They met again a few years later, when Schuman was single. They agreed to meet at an apartment and had some drinks, then went to Carter’s bedroom to listen to music. The two started to kiss, and Schuman said it escalated quickly from there. Schuman wrote that she was a virgin and from a conservative Christian background, and didn’t intend to have sex.

“He didn’t respond and continued to kiss me. He then pick me up, put me on the bathroom counter and started to unbutton my pants. I told him I didn’t want to go any further. “He didn’t listen. “He didn’t care.”

Schuman claimed that Carter performed oral sex on her and demanded she perform oral sex on him, then raped her. Schuman said the incident left her traumatized and she “quickly lost interest in pursuing a career as a recording artist.”

Nick Carter vehemently denied the allegations, saying in a statement to People magazine that everything that happened was consensual.

The allegations have brought viral attention to Melissa Schuman, with many seeking pictures in an attempt to remember the former Dream singer. Schuman left Dream in 2008 to start a group with former bandmate Ashley Poole. The group, Lady Phoenix, disbanded four years later.

Melissa Schuman reunited with members of Dream in 2015, with the group releasing some new songs that year and the following.

Schuman also appeared in a handful of movies, but her career seemed to stall in 2005. She went a decade without working before appearing in a web series in 2015.

Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter is denying allegations by singer Melissa Schuman, who says Carter raped her when she was 18: https://t.co/GNBs3sgvVn pic.twitter.com/0FDLD6mipG — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 22, 2017

'I went limp.' Singer Melissa Schuman accuses Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter of raping her https://t.co/4uaja0l8Gk — TIME (@TIME) November 22, 2017

In her personal life, Melissa Schuman married dancer Brandon Henschel in 2006, and in 2010 Schuman announced on Twitter that she was pregnant with their first child.

Melissa Schuman’s allegations have brought a range of reactions online, with many offering messages of support but others casting doubt on her allegations against Carter.

[Featured Image by Robert Mora/Getty Images]