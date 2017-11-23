Danielle Stislicki: Person Of Interest In Missing Woman’s Case Pleads Guilty In Unrelated Attack [Video]

Floyd Galloway Jr., a person of interest in the Danielle Stislicki disappearance, appeared in a Michigan court Tuesday and pleaded guilty to an unrelated jogger attack. This move came as a surprise since just weeks ago, Galloway turned down a plea deal saying he wanted the case to go to trial.

Had Galloway risked a jury trial, a conviction could have resulted in him spending the rest of his life in prison. According to Fox 2 News, under the current plea agreement, Galloway will spend from 16 to 35 years behind bars, after pleading guilt to kidnapping, sexually assaulting, and choking the female jogger.

Galloway’s attorney, John Dakmark, told Fox 2 News that the plea was his client’s decision after thinking about it for a “long time.”

Initially, Galloway had been charged with kidnapping, sexual assault, and assault with the intent to commit murder in the jogger attack case. He is accused of assaulting the jogger as she ran through Hines Park in Livonia on September 4, 2016, about two months before Danielle Stislicki vanished from Farmington Hills, reports Detroit News.

Galloway was once employed as a security guard where Danielle worked.

Danielle’s mother and sister were also in court Tuesday when Galloway entered his plea in order to represent the missing woman. Ann Stislicki told Fox 2 News that she and her daughter, Holly, wanted to get a glimpse of Galloway and let him know “we’re here, and we’re going to continue to be here.”

Ann stated she is “grateful” that Galloway could “admit to what he did, and from there, we take it and move it forward for everyone.”

With regard to Danielle’s case, the nationally syndicated show Crime Watch Daily revealed that witnesses reported seeing Danielle with Galloway the night she vanished. Authorities also told CWD that Galloway was the last person to be seen with Danielle and that DNA from Danielle’s case and that of the female jogger was a match. Galloway’s house has been searched several times with a mattress and some floorboards removed from the home.

Galloway has not been charged with any crime related to Danielle.

Danielle Stislicki: Facebook Post Asks Hunters To Be On The Lookout For Evidence In Missing Woman’s Case https://t.co/jkEi0w5c2v — Inquisitr News (@theinquisitr) October 13, 2017

Danielle, 28 at the time, went missing in the late afternoon of Friday, December 2, 2016, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle failed to show up for the planned dinner, her friend became extremely worried. When she was unable to make contact with Danielle by Saturday and Danielle failed to show up for work, the friend became alarmed. She then headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives, and when the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found; thus, authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

The website www.finddani.org is another place where those who want to support the search for Danielle can find a bevy of information about her case. In addition, the “How Can I Help?” section of the website features social media links to the Twitter page @find_dani and details about tagging tweets and retweets. Also, a link exists to the finddaniellestislicki Instagram page where memories of the young woman are being shared.

At press time, a GoFundMe campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $34,715, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife, is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $134,715.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

[Featured Image by Find Danielle Stislicki/Facebook]