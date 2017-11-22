Battle Sobek In ‘Assassin’s Creed Origins’ Latest Trial Of The Gods

When a glitch in the Animus causes giant gods to appear throughout Egypt, it is up to Bayek to remove the threat. In Assassin’s Creed Origins, a new week-long event is now underway, giving max-level players a chance to defeat another Egyptian god. During this Trail of the Gods, players will face Sobek the crocodile god.

Like the first Trial of the Gods event in Assassin’s Creed Origins, players can slay the god for a guaranteed piece of legendary gear. Although only one piece of gear can be earned during each trial, players can continue to fight Sobek during the event for more experience and currency. According to the game’s website, players should be level 40 and they will need to complete the Aya quest to get started.

The battle with Sobek will only be available until November 28, but players will be able to fight with this particular god at another time as well. All enemies in Trial of the Gods events will return for more week-long encounters. Eventually, the first god Anubis will return, giving players a chance to eliminate that god, too.

Collecting four legendary and unique weapons from the Trial of the Gods events will automatically reward players with an exclusive legendary outfit. With the second trial underway now, only two trials remain before dedicated players receive their costumes.

Trial of the Gods in Assassin’s Creed Origins is part of the game’s ongoing event schedule. Each day, players can also complete a quest for Reda for a chance at a free legendary item. Not to mention, a Horde Mode is expected to release for free next year. As the Inquisitr reported, the trials are part of the game’s free updates and paid DLC is also on the way.

Two paid DLCs are scheduled to release in January and March of next year. Both will extend the level cap for Bayek. New skills, quests, and more are part of the paid DLC for Assassin’s Creed Origins.

Again, Sobek will only be available to fight until November 28. No Trial of the Gods encounter will likely be available for a couple of weeks after Sobek retreats, but another will soon begin offering Assassin’s Creed Origins players another chance to display their prowess.

[Featured Image by Ubisoft]