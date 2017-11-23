‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victoria Learns A Secret And Tries To Blackmail Abby, Newman War Gets Ugly?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) and Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall) will have to come up with a plan to knock Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) down a few notches. Abby will believe that they can come up with a plan to make sure her time as COO is brief. She will tell Scott that they have to do whatever it takes to get Victoria out of power.

According to Soap Central, Abby will get a surprise when Victoria reveals that she knows about her tryst with Sharon’s (Sharon Case) boyfriend, Scott, in the storage room. Of course, Victoria will point out that this isn’t the first time that Abby has done this. She could point out her affair with Summer’s (Hunter King) husband, Travis.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Abby messed up by bringing Zack (Ryan Ashton) on board, but she doesn’t hold all the blame. Victor (Eric Braeden) signed off on Zack and DesignDate, so he holds at least part of the responsibility.

Abby can expect Scott to give his opinion on how to handle the crisis. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that he thinks they should be careful with Victoria because she could be dangerous.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Abby and Scott’s partnership may not be a good idea. In the storage unit, they gave into their passion for each other, and if they aren’t careful, it could happen again.

Today on #YR, Victor cuts a deal with Victoria, plus Sharon & Scott make a plan to trap Zack. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/sEgn1QxCrn pic.twitter.com/Ro6TWmpxZu — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 7, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Scott and Abby will slip up again and they could end up in bed together. Even if they kissed again, it could lead to someone finding out about their connection.

Apparently, while Scott and Abby are talking about their tryst in the storage unit, Victoria overhears their conversation. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victoria may not say something right away. She could save that juicy tidbit for a time that it would benefit her.

It sounds like Victoria may know that Abby and Scott are coming for her and she will use their hot hookup as leverage to keep them quiet. They know that if they push Victoria, she could leak the info about their erotic encounter to Hilary (Mishael Morgan) to air on GC Buzz.

