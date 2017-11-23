‘Project Runway’ Winner Ashley Nell Tipton Has Just Released A New Plus-Size Line

Plus-size women who have been waiting to wear the same fashion-forward clothes that “regular size” women have been enjoying for years no longer have to wait! Project Runway Season 14 winner Ashley Nell Tipton has just released her first plus-size clothing line. She has finally created a collection of clothing that she sees in “regular sizes,” but only “dreamt of wearing” because these fresh looks were previously not available in a plus-size.

According to Glamour who spoke with the Project Runway winner, Tipton explained that previously, she was “designing for other people’s customers,” but with her new collection, she is designing for “my audience–and for myself.” Designer Ashley Nell Tipton’s new line is for women that believe in body positivity and are not afraid to wear sheer or mesh fabrics.

And in case fans of the Project Runway winning designer don’t believe that she would wear her clothes, think again. Ashley models many of the looks on her website.

Already, the talented designer had already created four plus-size collections for nationwide retailer J.C. Penney, Ashley Nell Tipton for Boutique+, that were launched over 18 months.

Yet, her new signature collection is for a customer that is “not conservative.” This is the special collection that she “100 percent believes in,” as she has made all of the design decisions. She has placed “no limits” on this collection. This includes sheer skirts, bodysuits in florals, and even a leather jacket.

Although Ashley already had experience designing for J.C. Penney, and Simplicity patterns, there was a learning curve in creating her own line. She explained that this project “was an exercise in playing roles I wasn’t used to. I had to be the designer, the pattern maker, the sewer, and the fit model.”

“The past couple of years working with J.C. Penney, I had lots of resources and worked with huge teams.”

She also had to be “resourceful” in finding the “right manufacturers,” as her funding was limited.

“I didn’t want to let the costs affect my designs, so I had to be very resourceful.”

Despite her Project Runway win, her collections with big-time companies, and her status as a plus-size influencer, Ashley also found that being only 26 years of age made decision makers “question her knowledge.” This was an unexpected road block.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Ashley Nell Tipton had weight loss surgery earlier in the year for health reasons. She explains that her continual weight loss has made her more conscious of the sorts of fabrics she chose for her collection. For this reason, she has chosen more stretchy fabrics in her new collection.

“I was focused on how the pieces move and how they’d work for different body types. I wanted to be able to accommodate everyone, and I wanted everyone to be comfortable. Beauty and fashion is not pain!”

@fashionnovacurve Enjoy your body. Use it every way you can. Don’t be afraid of it or what other people think of it. ????#novababe #fashionnovacurve A post shared by Ashley Nell Tipton (@ashleynelltipton) on Nov 18, 2017 at 3:12pm PST

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW The Shows]

