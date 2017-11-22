Jude Law In Talks To Join The Cast Of ‘Captain Marvel’ As The Male Lead

In May of 2019 Marvel will be wrapping up the third phase of the MCU with the fourth Avengers movie. However, before that happens, Brie Larson is set to bring life to Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel, and now it sounds like the MCU may have found the man who will play opposite the actress. Jude Law, who is already quite busy with his role as Albus Dumbledore in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts sequel, is apparently in talks to take on the role of the male lead opposite Larson in the MCU.

According to a report from Variety, a source has indicated that there are currently negotiations in the works to bring Law into the MCU as part of Captain Marvel. Apparently the actor would be taking on the role of Doctor Walter Lawson, also known as Mar-Vell. The doctor actually acts as a type of mentor for Carol Danvers after she finds herself with new powers that she is trying to learn how to use.

As Cinema Blend reported, there was a previous tweet that indicated that Keanu Reeves was being considered for the role, but the actor apparently passed on the opportunity, which led to Jude Law’s name being introduced. However, while Law may be in talks to play Doctor Walter Lawson, nothing has been confirmed as of yet. In fact, the only person who has been confirmed to be a part of Captain Marvel is Brie Larson, although Samuel L. Jackson has been expected to bring the character of Nick Fury back in the movie.

Jude Law is not the only actor currently in talks to be a part of the upcoming Captain Marvel movie. Ben Mendelsohn, who has a relatively long list of villainous roles in his past, is also in talks to play the main villain in the film.

With his apparent inclusion in the MCU in Captain Marvel, this will mark Jude Law’s “second major tentpole part,” following his role in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts sequel. Besides being a part of two major tentpoles, the actor’s name is also still attached to the third Sherlock Holmes movie, which is apparently being developed by Warner Bros. at this time. Jude Law has a number of projects in the works, and with talks in place for him to join Captain Marvel, it seems that the actor will be keeping himself busy for the foreseeable future.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]