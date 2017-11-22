New England Patriots News: Tom Brady & Rob Gronkowski Missed Practice Along With Several Teammates

The latest news from the New England Patriots practice this past Wednesday is that a total of six players weren’t there including stars Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. The team had a rainy day for their game preparations today ahead of this coming weekend’s matchup with the Miami Dolphins at Foxborough, Massachusetts. Here’s the latest on the six players and their status ahead of that big home game this coming Sunday.

According to NESN‘s Zack Cox in a report on Wednesday, the six players that weren’t at practice included Brady, Gronkowski, wide receiver Chris Hogan, safety Patrick Chung, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, and center David Andrews. Of those players, Hogan has been dealing with a shoulder injury, while Cannon has an ankle issue and Andrew is suffering from illness. All three players were also out of action this past Sunday during the Patriots’ big win against the Oakland Raiders in Mexico City.

As far as Tom Brady’s situation goes, ESPN‘s Mike Reiss reported that he’s currently dealing with an Achilles injury. The only New England quarterback that was reported to be a part of Wednesday’s practice was backup Brian Hoyer, who the Patriots signed after trading Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers several weeks ago.

The injury report also noted that Rob Gronkowski was dealing with an illness which forced him to miss the practice session. Gronkowski also had his media session moved to Friday although it is was originally scheduled for Wednesday.

As of right now, ESPN had Patrick Chung, Danny Amendola, Martellus Bennett, Tom Brady, and Rob Gronkowski listed as “questionable” on the next game‘s injury report. It seems that at least Brady and Gronkowski are expected to be a part of this Sunday’s game, though.

Brady threw for 339 yards and three touchdowns in his team’s 33-8 victory over the Raiders this past weekend, while Gronkowski finished with 36 yards on three catches. Brandin Cooks led all receivers with 149 yards and a touchdown on six catches. He and Danny Amendola were targeted nine times each by Brady, the most of all of the receivers.

The New England Patriots have another practice session which will take place on Thursday. As of this report, they’re listed as huge favorites of 16 points on the spread for Sunday’s game versus Miami.

