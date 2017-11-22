‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Is Changing Her New Baby’s Last Name Amid Baby Daddy Drama With Chris Lopez

Kailyn Lowry is hitting Chris Lopez where it hurts.

As the former couple remains at odds after ending their romance amid Lowry’s third pregnancy, the Teen Mom 2 star has reportedly decided to change the last name of their son, Lux Russell, from “Lopez” to “Lowry.”

On November 22, Radar Online shared details of Kailyn Lowry’s diss, confirming that her feud with Chris Lopez has taken a nasty turn. As the outlet revealed, the reality star and mother of three filed documents in a Delaware court earlier this month, requesting that the name change she prefers be implemented.

As fans of Teen Mom 2 may recall, Kailyn Lowry spoke highly of Chris Lopez in the weeks that followed Lux Russell’s birth and even said that she was pleasantly surprised by the way in which Lopez stepped up into parenthood. However, in recent weeks, the drama between the former couple has seemingly reached an all-time high, which ultimately led Lowry to filed a change on name petition.

Several weeks ago, as Radar Online revealed, Lowry began facing drama with Lopez when the alleged absentee father reportedly refused to acknowledged that he had fathered their child. As an insider explained at the time, Lopez likely did so in an effort to evade potential child support demands from his former girlfriend.

