‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Is Changing Her New Baby’s Last Name Amid Baby Daddy Drama With Chris Lopez

Kailyn Lowry is hitting Chris Lopez where it hurts.

As the former couple remains at odds after ending their romance amid Lowry’s third pregnancy, the Teen Mom 2 star has reportedly decided to change the last name of their son, Lux Russell, from “Lopez” to “Lowry.”

On November 22, Radar Online shared details of Kailyn Lowry’s diss, confirming that her feud with Chris Lopez has taken a nasty turn. As the outlet revealed, the reality star and mother of three filed documents in a Delaware court earlier this month, requesting that the name change she prefers be implemented.

As fans of Teen Mom 2 may recall, Kailyn Lowry spoke highly of Chris Lopez in the weeks that followed Lux Russell’s birth and even said that she was pleasantly surprised by the way in which Lopez stepped up into parenthood. However, in recent weeks, the drama between the former couple has seemingly reached an all-time high, which ultimately led Lowry to filed a change on name petition.

Several weeks ago, as Radar Online revealed, Lowry began facing drama with Lopez when the alleged absentee father reportedly refused to acknowledged that he had fathered their child. As an insider explained at the time, Lopez likely did so in an effort to evade potential child support demands from his former girlfriend.

Kailyn Lowry’s romance with Chris Lopez began last year after the Teen Mom 2 star confirmed that she was ending her three-year marriage to Javi Marroquin in May. Then, after becoming pregnant around the time that their divorce was finalized, Lowry confirmed she was single yet again.Throughout her pregnancy, as she revealed during Monday night’s Teen Mom 2 Season 8 reunion, Chris Lopez cheated on Kailyn Lowry and failed to provide her with the support an expectant mother needs. That said, he was present during his son’s birth and has shared a number of images of the baby boy on Instagram in recent months.Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars, including Javi Marroquin, Jo Rivera, Jenelle Evans, David Eason, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer, and Briana DeJesus, are expected to return to MTV next year for the upcoming installment of Teen Mom 2.

