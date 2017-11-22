‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady Continues Fighting Dirty, But Eve Fights Back With A Vengeance

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal the war between Eve (Kassie DePaiva) and the Kiriakis family is only beginning. In an interview, the actress discussed her character and the storyline. Find out what to expect from Deimos Kiriakis’ (formerly Vincent Irizarry) widow now that she is back in Salem.

Speaking to CBS Soaps In Depth, Kassie DePaiva revealed that Eve Donovan, who now goes by Eve Kiriakis, wants more. Her dead husband left her a lot of money and controlling interest in Basic Black. However, that isn’t enough for the former prostitute and grieving mother. She wants everything and is not easily scared off. The actress explained that she wants it all and will fight tooth and nail to get it.

“Eve came back with her purse full of money, a dead husband, a big diamond ring, and a fur coat – what else does a girl need!?! She wants to stake a claim on what she feels is rightfully hers as Deimos’ widow.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will continue his efforts to get rid of Eve. However, he doesn’t realize who he is messing with. Eve is not someone that shrinks away. In fact, the harder Brady pushes, the harder Eve will shove back. Fans have already seen a little bit of this.

“Brady will lie, manipulate, use, and scheme to take Eve down and she’s gonna fight every step of the way.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) and Brady Black will do everything in their power to eliminate Eve. They want her hands out of Basic Black. However, Kassie DePaiva explained that she is going to ferociously hang on to the company. In fact, she considers it her baby and won’t let go without a fight.

Some fans are wondering how in the world Deimos and Eve ended up together. Their last scenes together weren’t exactly romantic. The actress revealed that the two characters understood each other. The common element was their mutual lust for power.

As for a possible love interest, Days Of Our Lives spoilers teased she would have a romantic connection with another Salemite. However, fans are not quite sure who it could be. When asked about this, DePaiva said she would prefer Eve to be on her own for awhile. However, she won’t turn down any men set on getting closer.

“I would like to see Eve be really strong in her own life and then let somebody appreciate her for who she really is. And believe me, there are a plethora of fine young men on the show that I will not shoo away!”

Fans will have to wait and see what happens with Eve and the Kiriakis family. It seems that the battle over Basic Black and with Brady is just beginning.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]