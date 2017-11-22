‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Drew Loses Jake And Danny, Gets Another Son In Oscar

General Hospital spoilers promise that Monday, November 27 brings a shocker for the Corinthos clan as a case of mistaken identity changes lives forever. As GH rumors hinted, Tamara Braun’s new character, Dr. Kim Nero, would be linked to the backstory of Patient 6. Kim didn’t know Stone Cold Jason Morgan, but she was quite intimate with Andrew Moore, aka Drew Quartermaine, who will soon be revealed to be Billy Miller’s character. Although there are more twists and turns to come in the tale of two Jasons, the revelation that Kim offers may be the most sweeping as it represents both loss and opportunity for one of the twins.

Jason denies knowing Kim Nero

GH spoilers from Soap Central promise Kim’s long-held secret of who is Oscar Nero’s (Garren Stitt) father. Kim was stunned when Patient 6 walked into the home of Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and called him “Drew,” but P6 will quickly clarify next week that he has no idea who she is, and she has mistaken him for his twin brother. To magnify the misstep, Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery) is back next week and clears up the identity of the twins. P6 is Jason Morgan, and new-Jason is Drew as we soon discover.

With this crushing revelation, new-Jason is forced to accept that he’s Franco’s (Roger Howarth) childhood buddy Andrew Moore/Quartermaine. But that comes with lots of repercussions that will be heartbreaking for him. The last few years, Drew has bonded tightly with Danny Morgan (TK Weaver) and Jake Webber (Hudson West), but he can’t claim those boys as his anymore. This will be tough for the two little guys and ex-Jake Doe to deal with, but it’s inevitable since they’re the “real” Jason’s sons.

Drew loses Jake and Danny, gains Oscar

Other General Hospital spoilers reveal that after Kim’s confession at Sonny and Carly Corinthos’ (Laura Wright) Thanksgiving dinner, it’s obvious that Drew Q has another kid he needs to get to know. Assuming Drew Moore is Kim’s baby daddy, that means he will lose Danny and Jake to their biological father Jason (Burton), but little Scout is still his kid. However, he’s also got a teenager that he doesn’t know and a baby mama that will complicate this already tense situation.

Sam told Jason on Friday’s GH that if he’s Jason, he needs to claim his life, but she’s also clearly in love with his twin Drew. Whether or not Sam and Drew will wind up together for the long haul remains to be seen as showrunner Frank Valentini promised that the initial storyline for Jason’s return would span a whopping nine months. Of course, Jason’s return story is also the tale of Drew Q’s reveal and evolution as a totally new character. Both men must process loss and gain as they get to know each other.

Two triangles complicate the twin twist

As if the tale of two Jasons wasn’t already twisty enough, adding in a previously unknown baby mama and a past that ties to San Diego will make everything more complex. General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps promise that Andre’s regret leads to uncomfortable truths. Sam loves both Jasons but is committed to sticking with the one to whom she recently married, Scout’s daddy Drew. But with Kim Nero in the picture, there’s a potential love quadrangle looming.

If you can't wait until tomorrow's @GeneralHospital, you can get a sneak peek at @TamaraBraun's return right now! —> https://t.co/LalSw1JJ2r #GH pic.twitter.com/jVJskTd5vO — Soaps In Depth ABC (@soapsindepthabc) November 21, 2017

Sam loves both the twins and Kim loved one of them. Burton’s Jason never stopped loving Sam, and neither did Drew, but he also clearly had a life before he became Helena Cassadine’s (Constance Towers) killer puppet. General Hospital writers are taking fans on a roller-coaster ride by introducing Kim and Oscar into Drew’s life. Just as Miller’s character faces life-shattering losses, he also gains a son and love from his past. Plus, Kim can tell him a lot about the man he used to be, but how will Sam handle the revelation that he’s got another baby mama (that’s not Liz) in his life? Tune into GH next week for more two Jason revelations and check here often for more General Hospital spoilers.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt and David Becker/Getty Images]