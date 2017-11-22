Watch Nets Vs. Cavs 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channel, Start Time, & Odds

On Wednesday night, basketball fans can watch several games from the schedule, including the Nets vs. Cavs live streaming online and televised matchup. Right now, Cleveland is on a hot winning streak, having won their last five games to put them several games over the.500 mark. Brooklyn comes into the game after losing a tough one at home to the defending champions and will be without their top scorer. Here’s the latest preview of this Eastern Conference matchup, including point spread, total, start time, TV channels, and Nets vs. Cavs live streaming options.

As ESPN reported in tonight’s game preview, earlier this season, it was the Brooklyn Nets picking up a surprising win over the team picked to finish atop the Eastern Conference. Back on October 25th, Brooklyn defeated Cleveland 112-107 to kick off an early season slump. The Cavs went on to lose four-straight after that. Things have certainly changed heading into this next matchup, though, as Cleveland is riding a five-game winning streak ahead of this home game. The team routed the Pistons in Detroit 116-88 for their most recent victory behind 19 points and 11 rebounds from Kevin Love. LeBron James added 18 points, as did the Cavs’ starting power forward, Jae Crowder.

The Nets are winners of just two games in their last five. Their most recent contest was a home loss by seven points to the Golden State Warriors. In that game, Allen Crabbe scored 25 points on 9-for-19 shooting while also getting seven rebounds. Taking over at point guard for the game was backup Spencer Dinwiddie, who had 21 points and eight assists. Both Demarre Carrol and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson achieved double-doubles. The Nets are without their top scorer for Wednesday night’s game once again as point guard D’Angelo Russell is out indefinitely after having knee surgery last week.

For tonight’s point spread, the Cleveland Cavaliers find themselves favored by 10.5 points at home. For the moneyline, Odds Shark reports that Cleveland is priced as a -650 to -750 favorite while the Nets are underdogs of +470 to +500, depending on the sportsbook. For the over/under points total, bettors are looking at 227 points for the complete game. In terms of trends, Brooklyn is 5-2 against the spread over their last seven games while Cleveland is 0-4-1 against the spread in their last five home games.

Wednesday’s Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavs game has a scheduled start time of 7 p.m. Eastern Time. Live televised game coverage will be available on several different channels or networks. These include Fox Sports Ohio (FSO) in the Cleveland viewing region and the YES network for the Brooklyn, New York viewing region. For other viewing regions within the United States, an NBA League Pass subscription is the best way to watch all of the game action on TV.

To watch the Nets vs. Cavs live streaming, cable and satellite subscribers in the Cleveland viewing regions can use the Fox Sports Go website or compatible apps. In the Brooklyn, New York region, there is the Yes Network website. For all viewers outside of those regions, NBA League Pass offers different subscription options to see games this season. There’s also the option to purchase and watch tonight’s game individually for $6.99. More details are available at the NBA League Pass website.

[Featured Image by Al Bello/Getty Images]