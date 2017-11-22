‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Details On Rafe’s Promotion, Hope’s Sudden Loss, Sami’s Shocking Kiss, And More

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of November 27 are explosive. Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) gets promoted, which makes Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) lose her position. Meanwhile, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) kisses an ex, and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefel) returns to Salem. Find out all the juicy details on the upcoming storylines.

Contrary to what some reports are saying, Rafe does not “steal” Hope’s job. He does end up with a promotion, but it happens accidentally. It is not a premeditated act, just something that happens after he defends Hope to Mayor Abe Carver (James Reynolds). As the Inquisitr previously explained, Abe demands that Hope fire JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss). However, Hope is going to insist that the department finish their investigation. Once all the facts are in, then a decision will be made.

Days of Our Lives spoilers from the latest issue of CBS Soaps In Depth revealed additional information. Abe is going to lash out at Hope, and this results in Rafe defending his fiancee. Somehow, this action causes Rafe to end up with a promotion. Hope does not take the news well. She was just settling into being Salem’s new commissioner. Now, at the drop of a hat, she has lost her position, and Rafe has it instead.

Things will go from bad to worse for the couple known as “Rope.” They get into a big fight and end up breaking up. The main reason isn’t because of their careers. In this particular argument, Rafe feels that Hope won’t set a wedding date because she isn’t over Bo Brady (formerly Peter Reckell). The two end up separating, which stuns Rafe Hernandez.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal he runs into Sami, and the two share a kiss. Sami is also upset and is trying to wrap her mind around the latest heated debate with Will Horton (Chandler Massey). The two end up comforting each other, and eventually, they end up in bed together.

Days of Our Lives spoilers also tease that the Ciara Brady debuts on Friday, December 1. She will show up at Brady’s Pub and give her mom, Hope, a heartwarming embrace. She will also arrive just in time to see Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis). However, it isn’t known if he will get out of his coma when she arrives, or if he will still be unresponsive.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.

