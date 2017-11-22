Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dating for over a year, and speculation is running rife that the couple is now engaged and set to marry next year. Here’s everything you need to know about the highly buzzed-about wedding.

How Harry and Meghan met

Harry and Meghan were said to have been introduced to each other by a mutual friend name Markus Anderson, a consultant at the exclusive Soho House Group. Anderson, a longtime friend of the Suits star, reportedly set up Harry and Meghan for a date after the royal expressed his interest in the actress, the Daily Mail wrote.

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle engaged?

Since early this year, there have been rumors of the couple getting engaged and planning a wedding. Speculation was high when Harry and Meghan celebrated her 36th birthday in Africa, which the royal considers his second home.

According to Us Magazine, Harry had already proposed to the World Vision ambassador with a ring made with diamonds from a brooch that once belonged to his mother, Princess Diana. Prior to this report, there were rumors that Queen Elizabeth has granted permission to Harry to use Princess Margaret’s ruby ring when he pops the question to Meghan.

Is Meghan moving to London?

The 36-year-old Los Angeles-born actress has made a lot of changes to her life since dating Harry. In April, she permanently shut down her lifestyle blog, The Tig. She also reportedly moved out of her Toronto pad to prepare for her big move to London. More recently, Deadline revealed that she would not be returning as a series regular in Suits Season 8.

It was revealed that Meghan would move into Prince Harry’s two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage, which is close to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s residence. The insider added that there are “no plans for them to live separately” and that Harry wants his brother and sister-in-law to help make the transition easy for his girlfriend.

Meghan Markle’s rescue dogs, Bogart and Guy, will have to go through a very specific process before they can move in with her in the U.K. A source explained that they will have to be microchipped and given a vaccination for rabies. They would also require treatment against tapeworm and all of their vaccinations must be properly documented.

When will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wed?

Although there hasn’t been any announcement from the couple yet, a source revealed that a summer wedding is expected.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple is going to ask the Archbishop of Canterbury for his blessing for a church wedding. Archbishop Justin Welby has “no objections” to the wedding, meaning the couple may exchange vows at the Westminster Abbey.

What will Meghan Markle’s title be?

Royal expert Imogen Lloyd Webber told People that Meghan wouldn’t become a Princess upon her marriage to Prince Harry, much like how Duchess Kate isn’t referred to as “Princess Kate.”

If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot, the philanthropist would be referred to as “Her Royal Highness Princess Henry of Wales” and another title based on Harry’s new nobility rank that is conferred upon marriage, which is expected to be Duke of Sussex.

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]