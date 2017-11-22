Will Jana Duggar Reveal Boyfriend News This Thanksgiving? Jacob Wilson, Caleb Williams On Roster

The fans of Counting On have been wanting Jana Duggar, the oldest girl in the family, to start courting this year. However, things are not so straightforward and simple when it comes to the matters of the heart. The 27-year-old Duggar is still very much single and living at her childhood home, doing chores, taking care of her numerous siblings and wondering when her Prince Charming will come along. But from the rumors going around on social media and news media outlets, it may not be too long before Jana announces that she is now courting.

The holiday season is particularly busy for the eldest daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. With Joy-Anna, her 20-year-old sister, now married, she is now the only girl over the age of 18 in the house. That means that a lot of the trickier cooking, baking and preparations falls on her plate.

Despite the fact that she has been given a lot of time over the spring and summer to cultivate her garden, which has been featured on her younger sister, Jessa Duggar’s Instagram account, with Thanksgiving and Christmas coming up, it looks like Jana may have to pause working on her personal projects to assist her family.

“I just cannot understand why Jana is not married yet,” one of the fans wrote last year. “What a beautiful young woman. I guess God’s timing is not my timing.”

“Jana is such a beautiful young lady and very talented! Has got to be a real blessing to your family,” another commented.

But this year, there may be some boyfriend news to share. This year alone, Jana had been rumored to be courting three different men; Jonathan Hartono, Jacob Wilson, and Caleb Williams. While Jonathan and Jacob have denied that they are courting the eldest unmarried Duggar, Caleb has neither confirmed or rejected such claims.

The businessman was first featured on the Duggars’ Facebook page this September. He made quite a splash for his debut as his shirt has come untucked, revealing his underwear in the photo.

However, Caleb showed an excellent sense of humor when he responded to those who criticized him for looking unkempt.

“My apologies to anyone that suffered from nightmares or any other egregious symptoms due to the excessive skin and dyed cotton exposure,” he wrote in the comment section. “Thank you, everyone, for the thoughts and advice.”

On his Instagram, he is often seen traveling with Jana’s brothers and hanging out with her father. He also uploaded a picture of him having dinner with Josh Duggar, which hinted that he does not mind the scandals that the family has endured over the years.

