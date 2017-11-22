Nick Carter Responds To Rape Accusations: Twitter In Uproar Over His Response

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has responded to the rape accusations by Dream singer Melissa Schuman and Twitter users are in an uproar over his response.

Schuman used her personal blog to tell her alleged story that Carter raped her when she was 18 years old. Today, he responded to her allegations in an official statement to People magazine.

“I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman’s accusations. Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that, anything we did was not consensual. We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally,” he shared with the magazine.

Carter went on to express how the accusations made him feel. “This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm.”

It took only seconds for Twitter to heat up after Nick Carter denied the rape accusations against him. The social media site was flooded with his name, as users expressed exactly whose side they were on regarding the scandal. Although a few users were neutral trying to make a case for each side, most of Twitter was divided.

Avid fans of Carter were claiming he could never do something like that, as well as reminding people that there is such a thing as innocent until proven guilty. Those that supported him were not afraid to show their love for him. They were also not quiet when it came to their feelings for the Dream singer and her accusations. One thing is for sure: Backstreet Boys fans are loyal, even in a situation like this.

Schuman supporters were not intimidated at all. They wasted no time reminding the social media world that this is not the first time the Backstreet Boys singer has been accused of abusive actions, recalling past allegations of abuse towards Paris Hilton. They also accused the former boy band member’s defenders of victim-blaming.

Words and exchanges continued to get ugly as users began turning against each other for their response on this highly sensitive topic. As can be seen from the Twitter exchange below, people are not afraid to share their opinions or call out each other on their remarks.

There’s no proof she or the other accuser are lying. Statistics of people lying about rape points to that being rare. People that speak out tend to experience tremendous backlash. Systematic abuse of women is normal in this society. I believe the victims. — Amoreena (@lilblondeduck) November 22, 2017

The above feud was actually one of the tamer fights that are taking place on Twitter since Nick Carter responded to Melissa Schuman’s rape allegations.

