Duggar Family News: Michelle Slammed For Having Too Many Kids, Josh Duggar About To Replace Derick Dillard?

The Duggar family is famous for their 19 kids, as well as the numerous grandchildren on the way. Despite the fact that many of the grownup kids have married and started their own families, Michelle Duggar, the matriarch of the clan, is still getting criticisms for having too many kids. With Josh Duggar scandal taking a toll on the family’s reputation and, now, Derick Dillard revealing the more controversial conservatism that runs underneath the family, it looks like they are under fire again for their lifestyle.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar uploaded a picture of their family gathered around the table to pray during this Thanksgiving week. This was back when there were only 15 kids in the family, before the arrival of the last four daughters. While many fans of Counting On remarked that the Duggars have been blessed with a large family, some noticed how the parents were not able to give individual attention to their kids.

“I’m the oldest of 6 and that’s plenty enough,” one fan commented. “I feel like kids in huge families tend to get lost in the crowd. There’s no possible way to give them one on one attention to them all. You may think you are but you’re just not.”

“Michelle said in earlier episodes that the kids have to “sign up” on a sheet for one on one time with either parent,” another added. “That right there tells you they don’t give enough attention to their kids. What kind of parent makes their child make an appointment to talk to them?”

With Thanksgiving, Christmas, and the new year around the corner, the Duggars are gearing up for a big reunion. Last year, they took the opportunity to go up to a cabin with all their members, including the ostracized Josh Duggar, to make sure that they bond together as a family.

This year, they are bound to have even more people gathering to celebrate the holidays. Since last Thanksgiving, Joy-Anna Duggar and Joe Duggar have gotten married, which means that there will be two extra spouses to accommodate. Also, Jill Duggar, Jessa Duggar, and Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, have each given birth to a baby boy, which means that there will be at least three boys under the age of 1.

But there also are members of the family who are forbidden to appear on the family’s famous reality TV show. Josh Duggar has been banned for molesting his sisters. This year, TLC also made it clear that Jill Duggar’s husband, Derick Dillard, will no longer appear on the series after attacking Jazz Jennings, a star of another show on the same network, on social media.

“We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future,” the network wrote. “We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.”

And it looks like the followers of the Duggar family want the space left behind by Derick to be filled by Josh.

“Watching your sons and daughters grow up, court, fall in love, having their FIRST kiss when they marry and then have grandchildren for you have been a joy and inspiration for me since I started watching when Anna joined your family,” one fan wrote. “I pray for the day when Josh, Anna and their kids along with you, Grandma Duggar, and the kids still at home will be on TV again!”

Josh Duggar recently won a lawsuit against a Californian DJ, who tried to sue the 29-year-old Duggar for using his pictures on Ashley Madison.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]