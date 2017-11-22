WWE News: After ‘SmackDown Live’ Ended Another Huge Match Took Place In Houston

On Tuesday night, WWE fans saw a jampacked SmackDown Live episode on television but didn’t see the huge match that took place once the show had gone off the TV. During the televised episode, viewers got to see a segment featuring WWE Champion AJ Styles and “The Modern Day Maharaja” Jinder Mahal. That particular instance also featured The Singh Brothers trying to attack AJ in the ring, but he was able to fight them off. Jinder Mahal didn’t come to the ring during the segment as he was on the big screen. However, he and AJ would be part of a huge matchup that fans in attendance saw after the televised show ended.

According to Sportskeeda’s report by Johnny Payne, AJ Styles was joined by two of the men’s Team SmackDown members from Sunday’s pay-per-view in a six-man tag team match. “The Phenomenal” one worked the dark match of the night with “The King of Strong Style” Shinsuke Nakamura and “Glorious” Bobby Roode. They would team up to go against the trio of Jinder Mahal, Rusev, and “The Lone Wolf” Baron Corbin. That gave the fans who had paid to be at the Toyota Center yet another great match to enjoy after SmackDown Live was no longer being televised.

The reports indicate that Team Styles picked up the victory in the dark match. Details are scarce about who picked up the win and how in this dark match, but fans provided some comments online. At least one fan on Twitter posted a photo of all the superstars in the ring together here. Another fan tweeted that chants of “Rusev Day” took over most of the match in honor of Rusev being as “over” as he is with this latest gimmick.

Next up for AJ Styles in the title picture will be “The Modern Day Maharaja” Jinder Mahal getting his WWE Championship rematch. That bout is set to take place at WWE’s Clash of Champions 2017 event in December. Nakamura, Roode, Rusev, and Corbin don’t have any scheduled matches for the event just yet, but it’s not unfathomable that they’ll be a part of the event in some capacity.

[Featured Image by WWE]