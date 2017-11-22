Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Attend ‘FCancer’ Event, Discuss Possible Wedding Location

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attended an event over the weekend along with their fellow Vanderpump Rules cast members Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval.

As they await the highly-anticipated sixth season of their popular reality series, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their friends attended the LA FCancer event at Create Nightclub, where Taylor hosted and DJ Kap Slap provided the tunes. They were also joined by special guest Steven Spence.

According to a press release, FCancer is a cutting edge charity that provides prevention, early detection, and support to those who have been affected by cancer. In recent years, the organization has been throwing parties that offer the community a unique bonding experience and an platform to fight back against the deadly disease.

FCancer’s goal is to prompt change and impact the community by “improving health outcomes through digital initiatives, on the ground programs, and events,” the release explained.

FCancer enlisted Jax Taylor to host the event and tapped DJ Kap Slap as their musician headliner. Both of the celebrities have lost loved ones to cancer.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright walked the red carpet at the event and posed for photos with Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, and others, including Julie Greenbaum, who is one of the co-founders of FCancer.

In other Jax Taylor news, he and Brittany Cartwright recently spoke to Life & Style magazine about a possible future wedding and during the November 22 interview, Taylor admitted that he has been thinking of marrying Cartwright. Meanwhile, Cartwright said that she would love to get married in Kentucky, where her family resides.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are not yet engaged but when it comes to their future, they appear to be quite confident in their romance as they prepare for yet another dramatic season of their reality show.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Marie, Kristen Doute, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, and Tom Sandoval, don’t miss the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, which is set to premiere on December 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

As for a potential second season of their reality spinoff, Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, a confirmation of such has not yet been made.

