‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Horton Blasts Sami Brady Over Her Controversial Plan

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of November 27 reveal Sami Brady’s (Alison Sweeney) attempt to help her son might backfire. She comes up with an extreme and controversial plan to help Will Horton (Chandler Massey) remember who he is. However, the young man ends up giving Sami a piece of his mind. Does using Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) to trigger traumatic memories help Will, or does she destroy her relationship with the Salemite?

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Days of Our Lives spoilers tease Sami will go to extreme measures to help Will Horton regain his memories. Unfortunately, the plan includes Ben Weston, also known as the Necktie Killer. She is going to use the mentally unstable villain to recreate Will’s attempted murder. Sami’s reasoning is that the trauma will jog her son’s memories and he might finally remember his identity.

However, Days of Our Lives spoilers from Daytime Royalty Online suggest that Sami’s plan could backfire. On Thursday, November 30, Will lashes out at his mother for her outrageous plan. It isn’t clear if the idea works or not, but in any case, Sami and Will’s relationship won’t be getting any better. He will find her plan to go beyond what is acceptable. All Sami wants is for Will to remember who he is, that she is his mother, and to make him whole again. She wants to undo the psychological damage that Susan Banks (Eileen Davidson) caused by brainwashing Will Horton.

However, Sami always goes to extremes, goes too far, and ends up causing more harm than good. It seems that this is going to be another example of that. Will is already working on a plan to help jog his memories. When he returns to Salem, he will meet with Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) and little Ari. He will also ask Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) to hypnotize him.

Sami is desperate to get her son back, especially after his harsh words to her on Thanksgiving. As fans recall from Wednesday’s episode, Will told Sami that as far as he was concerned, she was not his mother. Days of Our Lives spoilers indicate that his statement cut her deeply.

Only time will tell if Sami Brady’s plan works and Will Horton regains his memories. There is the chance that her good intentions could end up hurting him, though.

Tune in to @nbcdays today for more mind blowing bomb-drops. ???????? These were outrageously fun scenes to film. Great group. #Days #daytime #samiisback A post shared by Ali Sweeney (@alisweeney) on Nov 14, 2017 at 7:55am PST

