‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jason Is Heartbroken After Patient 6 Is Declared Real Jason, Sam Is Conflicted

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for the week of November 27 state that Billy Miller’s Jason is heartbroken after Andre (Anthony Montgomery) reveals that Patient 6 is the real Jason Morgan. However, General Hospital head writer Shelly Altman has warned fans that Andre’s revelation of the true identity of the twins is only a first little step in a long story that follows. The shocking revelation, according to Altman, will have a profound impact on the lives of many residents of Port Charles.

Jordan Makes An Emotional Appeal To Andre

General Hospital spoilers for the week of November 27 from Daytime Royalty state that Jordan (Vinessa Antoine) seeks out Andre (Anthony Montgomery) and appeals to him to reveal what he knows about the Jason twins. Jordan highlights the intense pressure that Jason (Billy Miller), Sam (Kelly Monaco), and Patient 6 (Steve Burton) are facing on account of the unresolved mystery about which of the twins is Jason Morgan. She appeals to him to act on compassionate grounds.

Andre Lets The Cat Out Of The Bag: Patient 6 Is The Real Jason Morgan

General Hospital spoilers hint that Andre lets the cat out of the bag and reveals that Patient 6 is the real Jason Morgan. However, GH co-head writer Altman revealed in an interview with Soap Opera Digest that Andre’s shocking reveal would be followed by an extended storyline with a complicated plot that reveals the profound impact of the shocking revelation on the lives of many people in Port Charles.

Some fans have suggested that new information could later emerge that raises questions about the details of Andre’s revelation. It could turn out that while Andre was right that Patient 6 is the “classic” Jason Morgan who served as Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) right-hand man, new details later emerge that introduce shocking plot twists that raise new questions about the history of the twins from birth.

“The reveal of who is who is only the next little step in this very big story,” Altman told Soap Opera Digest. “It’s not the ending at all, that’s for sure, because obviously a number of characters are going to be profoundly affected by learning the true identity of these two men. It’s just the bridge to the next really huge arc of this story.”

Poor Jason Is Heartbroken

General Hospital spoilers for the week of November 27 state that Jason is heartbroken but later falls into a state of disbelief over Andre’s shocking reveal. His sense of insecurity had peaked ahead of Andre’s revelation when it appeared to him that Sam wasn’t being exactly forthcoming about where she stood, according to spoilers from TV Source Magazine. He was upset and heartbroken when he tried but failed to make Sam say that she believed he was the real Jason Morgan. He tried to make her reassure him, but she refused to say the words he wanted to hear, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Sam Is Torn Between The Two Men

Jason’s worst nightmare appears to be coming true. He believes he is losing Sam to Patient 6. However, the truth is that Sam is torn between her sense of loyalty to Jason (Billy Miller) and her conviction that Patient 6 is the real Jason. Before Andre’s revelation, her instincts had told her that Patient 6 was the real Jason, but she couldn’t contemplate abandoning her current husband.

It is inconceivable that Sonny (Maurice Bernard), Carly (Laura Wright), and Robin (Kimberly McCullough) all recognized Patient 6 as the real Jason, while Sam couldn’t. Thus, the only plausible explanation of why she did not abandon Jason (Billy Miller) was that she was afraid of breaking his heart.

It is clear that Sam has grown to live Jason after being with him for so many years. Sam’s love for Jason places her in a very difficult position despite the evidence that he is not Jason Morgan. Yet, she cannot overlook the fact that Patient 6 is the real Jason, the man she originally married.

https://t.co/zYhT4ymNK0 Yes, Franco (Roger Howarth) knows the secret, courtesy of Andre (Anthony Montgomery), but it will be Andre who will reveal the secret when Jordan convinces her ex-lover to come clean, according to the December 4 issue of Soap Opera Digest. — angie79 (@ahristova79) November 21, 2017

Why Sam Might Not Want To Return To Patient 6

Fans will recall that Jason (Billy Miller) had decided to quit the mob life and build a new, more stable and safer life for his family independent of the influence of the mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Considering the fact that Sam had committed herself to Jason’s goal of quitting the mob to start a new life, the question could be raised whether she would want to return to the mob life that Patient 6 offers. If Patient 6 insists on maintaining his mob ties, Sam might not want to return to him. Patient 6’s mob ties could force Sam to stay with the Jason (Billy Miller).

“She loves the life they [Sam and Billy Miller’s Jason] are trying to build and the life he’s promised her,” Shelly Altman, GH’s co-head writer told Soap Opera Digest. “But she’s always been the ride-or-die woman. It’s a really, really difficult position she finds herself in now and will continue to.”

Will Patient 6 Quit Mob Life For Sam?

Sonny recently made a botched attempt to quit mob life. Patient 6 later expressed skepticism that Sonny would be able to manage the transition from mob business to legitimate business. Patient 6 argued that Sonny has been involved in mob business for too long to be able to adapt to any other type of life.

Patient 6’s comments could be his way of expressing his own personal commitment to mob life and a subtle way of trying to persuade Sonny to stay in the mob. However, it seems that Patient 6 will not hesitate to support Sonny if he makes another effort to sever ties with the mob. He might even decide to quit mob life for Sam’s sake.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]