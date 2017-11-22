Malia Obama sent social media into a tailspin last week when she was caught on camera making out with a “mystery man,” all while her Secret Service and others at the Harvard and Yale football game tailgate party looked on. After a little digging, Malia’s kissing companion has been identified, and he’s quite the hunk, according to a new report.

The video of Malia’s PDA is available at the bottom of this post.

So, who is Malia Obama’s new “squeeze,” as Daily Mail describes the fellow Harvard student? Meet Rory Farquharson, a 19-year-old Brit who attended the esteemed Rugby School. Not only is that a big deal in England, but also, Malia’s beau was named Head of School during his time there.

Rory Farquharson left the United Kingdom behind after deciding to pursue higher education in the United States. As a sophomore, he’s further along at the university than Malia, having enrolled at Harvard a year earlier.

Sources said Malia Obama’s handsome suitor arrived at the Cambridge-based Ivy League school in dramatic fashion. Farquharson took to his Instagram account and said hello to his new home for the moment: “So, it begins.” It’s unclear if that was his simple way of looking ahead to his Harvard education or his quest to land a date with the former first daughter.

After all, it’s a big deal to date the daughter of an ex-president. Besides, as multiple sources reported in the past, it was no secret that Malia Obama had chosen her father’s alma mater for her college education.

In a short span of time, Rory went from mere obscurity — except for those who knew him back at home — to the dude who was caught locking lips with Barack and Michelle Obama’s oldest daughter.

MEET MALIA OBAMA’S BRITISH BOYFRIEND – Rory Farquharson – https://t.co/oJQEWw6dMH pic.twitter.com/iuJXTM9yub — Constitutional Drunk (@USSANews) November 22, 2017

Malia’s new romantic interest will likely fit in well with American culture and the student body at Harvard. According to sources, his coveted distinction at the Rugby School didn’t come easy.

Apparently, the institution’s principal chose him. The criterion for selection is twofold as the candidate must score at the top in academics and must have a strong social game.

One insider said the dreamy-looking teen was “very popular” back at home and was “quite a catch.” And by all accounts, Rory will fit in quite well with President Obama, who is an avid golfer.

Malia Obama Passionately Kisses ‘Boyfriend’ At Harvard Tailgate Party: Where Is Secret Service? https://t.co/uQbKNqqn7X — Inquisitr Showbiz (@IQShowbiz) November 21, 2017

An insider said Rory played golf and was part of the team at the Rugby School. Not only that, his humanitarian interests may score him points instead of his golf game as he held an internship at the Centre for Democracy and Peace Building in Northern Ireland.

Malia Obama has not formally confirmed that she’s dating Rory Farquharson. However, many are convinced that the kiss in public summed it all up. There’s only one potential issue, according to DM, because Rory follows Donald Trump, not Malia’s father, on Twitter.

[Featured Image by AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File]