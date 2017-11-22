Davao City To Host 1st Indonesia Fashion Expo, 24 Indonesian Fashion Designers Expected To Arrive

Known as the hometown of the Philippine President, Davao City is all set to host the first-ever Indonesia Fashion Expo 2017 (IFE), which will run from November 24 to 26.

Consul General of Indonesia to the Philippines Berlian Napitupulu confirmed this development. Aimed at promoting the economic relationship between the neighboring countries of Philippines and Indonesia, the expo is set to be held at Abreeza Mall of Davao.

Since it is an Indonesian expo, its main theme is going to revolve around Indonesian products, especially fashion-related products that can be retailed in the Philippines.

“On the fashion expo, they will showcase different textiles, garments, bags, leather products, shoes, and accessories. During the expo, there will also be business matchings that will be conducted.”

The event, which expects to draw a large crowd, is supported by the local Departments of Trade and Industry and Tourism, as well as the city government through the leadership of President Duterte’s daughter, Mayor Sara Duterte, who, along with Mindanao Development Authority Chair Abul Khayr Alonto, will grace the opening ceremonies.

The activities during the three-day event include business-to-business matching activities between representatives from the two countries, product presentations, and cultural performances.

Adding to the excitement, it was reported by the local publication, Sunstar, that at least 24 Indonesian fashion designers and entrepreneurs would join the expo in order to promote their products and goods.

According to Consul General Napitupulu, the fashion designers and entrepreneurs are likely to come from the islands of Java and Bali. Napitupulu added that the expo wants to showcase the Muslim fashion market since a large number of Muslims live in the host nation.

“Our target is not only the walk-in visitor, not only retailers but we also hope that there will be contact between wholesale business owners. This is a good opportunity for them, not to go to Indonesia, spend their time, spend their money. We bring them here. Those who are going to exhibit are owners – they are business owners themselves.”

A day before the official kickoff ceremony, Filipinos and Indonesians have been talking about the event on the social media. Their remarks include inviting people to attend the event and excitement to be part of this first-ever fashion expo.

