Controversial Pope John Paul II Prophecy Reportedly Revealed By Vatican Insider

Pope John Paul II spoke of a vision he received about the future of Europe that a Vatican confidant has now revealed in a lecture celebrating the Pope’s memory. Monsignor Mauro Longhi, who often accompanied Pope John Paul II on hiking trips when he was a student, suggested that the pontiff revealed this prophecy to him in the early 1990s during one such excursion in northern Italy.

On October 16, 1978, Cardinal Karol Wojtyla was elected Pope. Of Polish heritage, he was the first non-Italian Pope in nearly 500 years. The internationally beloved leader of the Roman Catholic Church who suffered from Parkinson’s disease passed away on April 2, 2005, and in April 2014, he was canonized as a saint.

In a lecture that is currently posted on YouTube and delivered in Italian, Monsignor Longhi reportedly went public with this controversial vision as told to him by Pope John II, the Vatican Insider reported, which the Pope implied will be more severe than what Europe endured under communism or Nazism.

“”Remind this to those whom you will meet in the Church of the third millennium. I see the Church plagued by a mortal wound. More profound, more painful than those of this millennium…It is called Islamism. They will invade Europe. I have seen the hordes come from the West to the East…They will invade Europe, Europe will be a basement, old relics, penumbra, cobwebs. Family memories. You, Church of the third millennium, must contain the invasion. But not with weapons, weapons will not be enough, with your faith lived with integrity.”

The Vatican Insider noted also, however, that “Saint John Paul II was one of the great architect[s] of dialogue with Islam.”

That his remarks would reach the Internet apparently came as a surprise to the monsignor, Gateway Pundit asserted.

“The Turin-based newspaper, at pains to point out John Paul II’s commitment to inter-faith dialogue and bridge-building with the Muslim world, reports that Monsignor Longhi was unaware that his speech was being filmed and is saddened by the ensuing controversy.”

Pope John II reportedly often experienced visions of all kinds at night.

A ten-year member of the Congregation of the Clergy at the Vatican in Rome, Monsignor Longhi also claims that the Pope chided U.S. President George W. Bush after he deployed military forces to Afghanistan sometime after 9/11. “At the feet of this idol that you call security, you want to sacrifice all human dignity,” the pontiff told Bush in a meeting.

In September, 2015, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the de facto chief executive of the European Union, opened up the continent’s borders to one million-plus Middle Eastern refugees/migrants, which has resulted in social instability and tensions. Merkel was reelected on September 24 as Germany’s top government official, but her party, the Christian Democrats, fell to its lowest share of the vote since 1949, failing to win a majority in the German parliament in the process. So far, she has been unable to forge a governing coalition with several smaller parties. In the meantime, the populist, anti-mass immigration Alternative for Germany party for the first time won seats in the parliament and is now a significant player in the country’s political structure.

Observing that Pope Francis seems supportive of large-scale immigration, “It remains to be seen how the Vatican will react to the revelation of Monsignor Longhi, and to what, if any, extent the potentially explosive content may inform current church thinking on mass migration from the Islamic world into historically Christian nations,” Gateway Pundit added.

